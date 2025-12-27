Portland Tooth Fairy Unveils Expansion of Services and Education Programs

Portland Tooth Fairy Expands Services and Educational Outreach

Portland Tooth Fairy, a Portland-based cosmetic studio, has announced the expansion of its services and educational programs, continuing its commitment to elevating the teeth whitening and tooth gem industry. Founded by Jamie Carle, Portland Tooth Fairy has built a reputation for offering high-quality, plant-based teeth whitening and custom tooth gems. The expansion aims to further enhance the accessibility of these services, providing clients with more opportunities to achieve brighter smiles while prioritizing safety and comfort.

The Growth of Portland Tooth Fairy: A Commitment to Artistry and Confidence

Portland Tooth Fairy is renowned for its focus on combining artistry, safety, and self-expression. Since its inception, the studio has stood out by offering vegan, mineral-based teeth whitening solutions, as well as custom tooth gems made from lead-free, nickel-free materials like Austrian crystals and 18k solid gold charms. By expanding their services, the studio is now able to accommodate more clients, with an emphasis on delivering long-lasting, damage-free results without the sensitivity often associated with traditional dental treatments.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer more people the chance to express themselves through their smiles,” said Jamie Carle, founder of Portland Tooth Fairy. “It’s about making people feel confident in their skin while ensuring the products and techniques we use are as safe and effective as possible. This expansion is a testament to the demand for high-quality, accessible cosmetic services and education in our field.”

Education and Training: Empowering Future Beauty Entrepreneurs

Beyond providing cosmetic services, Portland Tooth Fairy has become a leader in industry education, offering training courses for aspiring tooth gem and teeth whitening technicians. The expansion will see more opportunities for students to access Portland Tooth Fairy’s professional courses, which are designed to elevate industry standards, promote safe practices, and empower new entrepreneurs.

The courses are designed by Jamie Carle, who has over 15 years of experience with tooth gems and teeth whitening techniques. Portland Tooth Fairy’s training programs teach students both the art and the science behind the services, ensuring they have the knowledge to deliver results while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

Carle adds, “Education is a core part of our mission. The beauty industry is evolving, and I’m passionate about helping others learn the skills that can help them build their own successful businesses. We’re not just about providing services—we’re about creating a community of professionals who are setting new standards in the industry. We want to make safety cool again.”

Services Expansion: Personalized Treatments with Premium Results

Portland Tooth Fairy’s services are now available to a broader range of clients with new options for teeth whitening and custom tooth gems. The studio has also introduced personalized add-ons, such as enamel-sealing treatments, which reduce sensitivity following whitening. The custom tooth gems, which range from subtle designs to bold, statement-making creations, are created using a precise technique that guarantees long-lasting adhesion without causing damage to the teeth. Grillz were introduced in the studio in 2025 using only solid gold materials and have become a Portland staple.

“Our clients come to us because they want something more than just a typical cosmetic treatment. They want something that fits their personality and lifestyle,” explains Carle. “Our expanded services mean that more people can experience a smile transformation that’s both safe and unique to them.”

Portland Tooth Fairy offers one of the highest rated tooth gem trainings in the world, that anyone can order and access- with a big starter kit, online course access, a support group of past trainees (known as “fairies”) and master supply lists. This accessibility keeps the quality alive which provides business opportunities to many. (LINK: https://portlandtoothfairy.square.site/product/tooth-gem-training-kit/23 ) Prefer in person? Many fly to Portland, OR to be trained by Jamie in person, either through private one-on-one training, or group class settings.

In addition to tooth gem training, Jamie teaches others how to retail grillz to consumers, and how to offer safe and non-invasive cosmetic teeth whitening, both training also available nationally.

About Portland Tooth Fairy

Portland Tooth Fairy is a cosmetic studio based in Portland, Oregon, founded by Jamie Carle. The studio offers plant-based, vegan teeth whitening services, as well as custom tooth gems and grillz. With a focus on quality, safety, and creativity, Portland Tooth Fairy helps clients feel confident in their smiles while promoting industry-leading standards. In addition to providing services, the studio also offers professional training courses for aspiring technicians, empowering beauty entrepreneurs to build successful businesses. Through its educational initiatives and high-quality offerings, Portland Tooth Fairy has become a leading name in the cosmetic industry.

Media Contact

Jamie Carle,

Founder, Portland Tooth Fairy

Email: hello@portlandtoothfairy.com

Instagram

Website

Google Review