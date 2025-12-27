Speedy Comics Group Revolutionizes Global Grading Technology with World’s First Hybrid AI + Human System

Speedy Comics Group, led by Dr. Rashed Mohammed Zubair Al Farooq, Founder and Group CEO, has introduced a groundbreaking advancement in the pop culture and collectibles sector with the launch of HIT Grading & Authentication, the world’s first hybrid AI + human grading system. Developed entirely in the UAE, this technology is set to transform the global grading industry and redefine how collectors interact with their prized items.

This innovation promises to position the UAE as a global leader in both cultural and tech industries. Dr. Al Farooq, recently named the world’s #1 CEO for 2025, is steering this transformation, as Speedy Comics Group merges technology, entertainment, and commerce to create a unique ecosystem.

Recent Recognition: Best Pop-Culture Ecosystem in the Middle East of 2025

Speedy Comics Group was recently honored with the prestigious title of Best Pop-Culture Ecosystem in the Middle East of 2025 by Best of Best Reviews. This award recognizes the company’s unparalleled contribution to the region’s pop-culture landscape, acknowledging its seamless integration of collectibles, grading, conventions, and lifestyle experiences. Under Dr. Al Farooq’s leadership, Speedy Comics Group has crafted a dynamic and innovative ecosystem that attracts global fans, artists, and celebrities, cementing its status as a leader in the industry.

Dr. Al Farooq’s Recognitions:

Dr. Al Farooq has earned significant accolades for his leadership and innovation. He was nominated as CEO of the Year by CEO Monthly Magazine and featured in the publication’s December 2025 issue, which recognized his leadership, vision, and global impact. The full feature can be found here . Furthermore, Dr. Al Farooq recently made history as the first Emirati to be showcased by Rolling Stone Magazine (MENA), a landmark achievement that celebrates his influence in culture, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The full feature is available here .

A Visionary Partnership:

Speedy Comics Group is also shaped by the leadership of Dr. Sharifa Abdulqader Obaid Ali, co-founder and Managing Director, whose visionary approach has been integral to the company’s success. Dr. Obaid Ali has played a key role in the development and growth of the company, working alongside Dr. Al Farooq to build a cultural and commercial ecosystem that resonates with fans worldwide.

“Our mission has always been to create a space where pop culture can thrive, and where technology meets tradition. With HIT Grading, we are not only revolutionizing the collectibles industry but also ensuring that every collector’s experience is rooted in trust and innovation,” said Dr. Sharifa Abdulqader Obaid Ali. “Together with my husband, Dr. Al Farooq, we aim to set new standards for the industry, placing the UAE at the heart of global pop culture.”

HIT Grading: The World’s First Hybrid AI + Human Grading System

The cornerstone of Speedy Comics Group’s innovation is the HIT Grading & Authentication system, which combines AI-powered technology with expert human graders. The system employs high-speed imaging and data scoring to ensure precise and consistent grading, while professional graders validate the results, ensuring an unbiased and efficient process. This hybrid approach is the first of its kind globally, offering collectors a level of accuracy and trust never before seen in the industry.

This system is poised to set new global standards in grading and collectibles, providing a fresh and innovative alternative to traditional grading methods. With its emphasis on speed, reliability, and transparency, HIT Grading is attracting collectors from all corners of the globe.

Onsite Grading Experience at Time Square Center Dubai

Speedy Comics Group has also revolutionized the grading experience with the introduction of the world’s first onsite grading facility at the Time Square Center in Dubai. Here, collectors can have their items graded instantly using the hybrid AI and human-powered grading technology. This unique service eliminates the need for shipping valuable collectibles across the world, providing immediate and secure results. Visitors can relax in the on-site Speedy Café while their collectibles are graded in real time, offering a truly immersive experience.

Building a Cultural and Commercial Ecosystem in Dubai

Under Dr. Al Farooq’s vision, Speedy Comics Group has expanded its presence beyond grading services to create a comprehensive pop culture ecosystem in Dubai. The group operates several key platforms:

Speedy Comics Retail: A one-stop shop for rare collectibles, autographs, and exclusive merchandise.

A one-stop shop for rare collectibles, autographs, and exclusive merchandise. PopCon ME: One of the largest and most anticipated pop culture conventions in the UAE, drawing thousands of fans, celebrities, and creators.

One of the largest and most anticipated pop culture conventions in the UAE, drawing thousands of fans, celebrities, and creators. Pop-Up Con: Mini conventions held throughout the year that bring global talent and local fans together.

Mini conventions held throughout the year that bring global talent and local fans together. Speedy Café: A vibrant space combining food, culture, and entertainment, where fans can connect and celebrate pop culture.

This multi-faceted approach is not only about collecting and grading but also about creating an immersive fan experience. The group’s expansion plans extend to regions including the GCC, India, Pakistan, Europe, and North America.

Speedy Comics Group: A Leader in Global Pop Culture Innovation

Speedy Comics Group has achieved remarkable milestones since its inception. By introducing the world’s first hybrid grading system and creating a complete ecosystem for pop culture fans, the company has quickly established itself as a global leader. Its efforts have also helped elevate the UAE’s position on the international cultural stage.

Dr. Al Farooq’s visionary leadership has reshaped regional fandom culture and opened doors for future developments in grading and collectibles. With over a million fans served and expansion plans underway, Speedy Comics Group is poised to continue its global growth and reach new audiences worldwide.

About Speedy Comics Group

Speedy Comics Group is a UAE-based entertainment and collectibles ecosystem that integrates retail, grading, conventions, lifestyle, and technology to create a unique fan experience. Led by Dr. Rashed Al Farooq, the group has become a leader in the global pop culture scene, known for its innovation and cultural impact.

Media Contact

Dr. Rashed Al Farooq

Founder and Group CEO

Speedy Comics Group

Email:ea@speedycomicsme.com

www.speedycomicsme.com

www.hitgrading.com

www.popconme.com