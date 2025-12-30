Open Source AI Implementation & Development Company Launches at OAI.co

OAI.co, an open-source AI implementation and development company, today announced its official launch, providing enterprises with end-to-end services for deploying, customizing, and operating open-source artificial intelligence systems, including private large language models (LLMs). The company is designed to help organizations move beyond AI experimentation and into secure, production-ready deployments they fully own and control.

As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates, many enterprises are discovering that closed, API-based AI platforms introduce challenges around cost predictability, data governance, compliance, and long-term vendor dependency. OAI.co was founded to address those concerns by serving as a neutral implementation partner that helps businesses operationalize open-source AI and private LLMs across regulated and data-sensitive environments.

“OAI.co exists because the conversation around AI has shifted,” said Nate Nead, CEO of OAI.co. “Enterprises no longer want black-box AI systems they rent without understanding. They want AI infrastructure they can inspect, govern, secure, and adapt to their own workflows. Open-source models and private LLMs make that possible, but only if they’re implemented correctly.”

Meeting Enterprise Demand for Private LLMs

A core focus of OAI.co is the design and deployment of private LLMs—AI systems that run entirely within a company’s own infrastructure, whether on-premises, in a private cloud, or in a controlled hybrid environment. Unlike public AI services that process data externally, private LLMs allow organizations to retain full ownership of their data, prompts, embeddings, and model behavior.

This approach is particularly attractive to companies operating in legal, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and other regulated industries where data residency, confidentiality, and auditability are non-negotiable.

“The enterprise private LLM is becoming the default requirement, not a luxury,” Nead added. “When companies realize their internal documents, customer records, and proprietary workflows are feeding an external system, the risk calculus changes. We help organizations build AI systems that never leave their security perimeter.”

From Model Selection to Production Deployment

OAI.co provides full-cycle AI implementation services, starting with architecture and model selection and extending through deployment, optimization, and long-term support. Rather than promoting a single model or vendor, the firm takes a vendor-neutral approach, selecting open-source models and tooling based on each client’s performance, compliance, and cost requirements.

Services include open-source LLM evaluation and fine-tuning, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) system design, private vector database implementation, AI workflow orchestration, and integration with existing enterprise systems. OAI.co also advises on governance frameworks, access controls, and observability, ensuring AI systems remain transparent and accountable as they scale.

“Our clients aren’t looking for demos—they’re looking for systems that work on day one and still work three years from now,” said Eric Lamanna, VP of Sales at OAI.co. “The biggest shift we’re seeing is buyers treating AI like infrastructure, not SaaS. They want predictable costs, ownership, and the freedom to evolve without being locked into a single provider.”

A Commercial Model Built for Long-Term Use

OAI.co’s engagement model reflects that infrastructure mindset. The company works with organizations through structured assessments, implementation phases, and ongoing optimization, offering clear scopes of work and enterprise-grade service level agreements. This allows clients to deploy AI responsibly while avoiding the cost volatility often associated with per-token or per-seat pricing models.

According to Lamanna, this clarity is resonating with mid-market and enterprise buyers alike. “CFOs and CTOs want to know exactly what they’re paying for and what they own at the end of the project,” he said. “With open-source and private LLMs, the economics are fundamentally different—and far more sustainable—when done right.”

Aligning with Broader Industry Trends

The launch of OAI.co comes amid rapid growth in the quality and maturity of open-source AI models, as well as increasing regulatory scrutiny around artificial intelligence usage. Governments, boards, and executive teams are demanding greater visibility into how AI systems make decisions and handle sensitive information.

“OAI.co is built for where the market is going, not where it’s been,” Nead said. “AI will increasingly be judged by governance, transparency, and alignment with business objectives. Open-source AI and private LLMs provide the foundation for that future.”

About OAI.co

OAI.co is an open-source AI implementation and development company that helps enterprises deploy, customize, and operate production-grade AI systems, including private large language models. Founded by software development services firm, DEV, the company specializes in secure, vendor-neutral AI architectures designed for transparency, compliance, and long-term scalability. OAI.co works with mid-market and enterprise organizations across regulated and data-sensitive industries.