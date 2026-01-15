EverForward Trading Expands Trading Coverage Across Global Liquid Markets

EverForward Trading announced the expansion of its trading coverage across a broader range of global liquid markets, marking a new phase in the firm’s systematic trading operations.

The expansion includes increased research, testing, and execution across multiple highly liquid asset classes and regions, allowing EverForward to diversify execution environments while maintaining a disciplined, risk-controlled trading framework. The initiative is designed to strengthen portfolio construction, reduce concentration risk, and improve long-term system robustness.

EverForward operates as a proprietary trading platform focused on execution quality, portfolio construction, and risk governance. The firm’s structure emphasizes disciplined processes, transparency, and institutional-grade operational standards.

“Expanding across global liquid markets allows us to build portfolios that are more balanced, resilient, and structurally sound,” said Brian Ferdinand, Head Portfolio Manager and Trader of EverForward Trading. “This isn’t about chasing opportunity—it’s about building systems that perform consistently across different market environments.”

The expansion includes enhancements to execution processes, monitoring systems, and risk controls to support multi-market trading under a unified governance framework.

EverForward emphasized that the expansion does not change its core operating model: disciplined execution, strict risk management, and long-term system integrity.

“This is a structural upgrade,” Ferdinand added. “Our focus remains on execution discipline, portfolio clarity, and risk containment.”

