Vivesmart Introduces a New Path for Latino Entrepreneurs in the U.S.

In an increasingly competitive business landscape, Vivesmart stands apart by helping Latino entrepreneurs design businesses that work for their lives, not the other way around. Founded by Suz Amaro and Mario Vitiello, Vivesmart offers a high-impact business mentoring and leadership ecosystem that supports established business owners in growing their companies while maintaining clarity, freedom, and personal fulfillment.

Unlike typical business coaching or consulting programs, Vivesmart focuses on a deeply human-centered approach to leadership development. This methodology, integrating strategic clarity, leadership evolution, productivity systems, and intentional culture (known as Negocio por Diseño™”), is designed to help entrepreneurs not only scale their businesses but also thrive personally. The result is sustainable, conscious growth that avoids the burnout many founders face when traditional scaling tactics fail to account for the human element in leadership.

Vivesmart’s unique proposition has resonated with entrepreneurs across the United States and Latin America, making it a go-to ecosystem for business owners who want to evolve beyond hustle culture and find true alignment between their professional and personal lives.

A Real-Life Transformation Story: From Hustle to Clarity

Behind Vivesmart’s success is the story of how Suz and Mario and his team have evolved their own businesses, transitioning from a mentality of hustle and constant overload to embracing the importance of clarity, focus, and conscious decision-making. Vivesmart was founded out of a realization that many successful business owners find themselves trapped inside the operations of companies they once hoped would bring them more freedom.

Suz Amaro reflects, “Clarity is not a luxury for leaders, it’s a responsibility. Without it, everything slows down. A business should support your life, not consume it. If it doesn’t, it’s poorly designed.” This insight forms the foundation of Vivesmart’s methodology, which works to ensure that every business decision, from culture-building to operations, is in line with a leader’s personal vision for success and fulfillment.

Suz Amaro, a key voice in Vivesmart, has played a pivotal role in mentoring business owners and guiding them through the process of reframing their business models to create more intentional, human-centered businesses. “Culture doesn’t happen by chance. It’s either designed, or it’s tolerated,” Amaro emphasizes, underlining the importance of purposeful leadership and business environments that empower rather than exhaust.

A Methodology Built for Experienced Entrepreneurs

What differentiates Vivesmart from other business consulting firms is its focus on established business owners, not beginners. Vivesmart works with those who already have teams, revenue, and operational responsibility. Rather than focusing on motivation or basic strategies, the ecosystem focuses on strategic clarity, helping these entrepreneurs align their businesses with their deeper values and vision for success.

Vivesmart’s “Negocio por Diseño” (Business by Design) philosophy provides the structure for business owners to create a leadership team, work culture, and productivity systems that align with their life goals. The “Cooltura™” framework, designed specifically for Latino business owners, fosters a workplace that not only values hard work but also encourages balance, wellness, and sustainable growth.

“Many entrepreneurs fail not because they lack talent or effort, but because they are stuck working harder, not smarter,” Vitiello notes. “At Vivesmart, we help business owners gain the clarity they need to design a business that truly works for them.”

The Results Speak for Themselves

Vivesmart’s approach is clearly working. Ranked #49 on the Inc. 5000 list, Vivesmart has seen rapid growth and is influencing Latino entrepreneurs across the U.S. and Latin America. The company’s methodology has transformed the way many entrepreneurs lead, moving them from overwhelmed workers in their businesses to empowered, present CEOs focused on legacy-driven leadership.

The impact has been personal as well. Suz Amaro, Vivesmart’s co-creator and leadership mentor, was recently named to the SUCCESS 125 list, which honors influential leaders committed to authenticity and meaningful impact. Together, Vitiello and Amaro’s efforts are helping business owners transition from chaos to clarity, from hustle to intentional, values-driven leadership.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Conscious Growth

Vivesmart’s future lies in expanding its ecosystem to reach even more business owners who are ready to step into conscious leadership. The ecosystem continues to evolve, focusing on creating strategic clarity for business owners who desire results without compromising their personal well-being.

As Vivesmart continues to grow, Vitiello and Amaro remain steadfast in their mission: to help entrepreneurs craft businesses that not only achieve financial success but also create positive impact in their personal lives and communities.

“We’re here to help business owners design a life and business that feels aligned, intentional, and human,” Vitiello adds. “This isn’t just about scaling fast, it’s about scaling the right way, with clarity and purpose.”

About Vivesmart

Vivesmart is a high-impact business mentoring and leadership ecosystem designed to help established entrepreneurs grow their businesses consciously. With a focus on clarity, leadership, culture, and human-centered growth, Vivesmart empowers business owners to transition from hustle culture to conscious growth. By combining strategic rigor with deep human understanding, Vivesmart ensures that business owners can grow their companies without sacrificing their personal fulfillment. Ranked #49 on the Inc. 5000 list, Vivesmart continues to redefine success for modern entrepreneurs.

