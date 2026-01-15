Global Coin Unveils the Historic “Dusk Til Dawn” Type 2 Eagle Set: A Once-in-a-Generation Legacy Offering

Global Coin, the premier destination for rare, investment-grade numismatics, proudly announces the exclusive release of the Historic Dusk Til Dawn Type 2 Eagle Set—featuring the 4th Gold American Eagle and 4th Silver American Eagle struck with the groundbreaking 2021 Type 2 design. Both coins have been certified by NGC in flawless MS70 condition, making this set a museum-worthy rarity and one of only two perfect pairings known from the first 10 struck.

“These aren’t just coins,” says Stephen Pfeil, founder of Global Coin. “This is living American history—something your great-grandkids will read about in textbooks, and you’ll be able to say, ‘That was once mine.’ The 4th set ever made. The second ever graded MS70. It’s not just metal—it’s legacy.”

This exceptional set captures the exact moment America’s most iconic bullion coins underwent their first major redesign in over three decades. The transition from the original to Type 2 design is more than aesthetic—it symbolizes a new era in numismatics, and this 4th-strike set enshrines that evolution forever.

Key Highlights:

Historic Early Strike Pedigree : The only MS70-certified pairing of the 4th Gold and 4th Silver Type 2 Eagles available on the market.

: The only MS70-certified pairing of the 4th Gold and 4th Silver Type 2 Eagles available on the market. Impeccable Grading : Certified MS70 by NGC—representing the highest standard of perfection in the numismatic world.

: Certified MS70 by NGC—representing the highest standard of perfection in the numismatic world. Exclusive Design Legacy : Features the timeless Saint-Gaudens Liberty obverse and Jennie Norris’s powerful new eagle reverse, representing renewal, resilience, and American strength.

: Features the timeless Saint-Gaudens Liberty obverse and Jennie Norris’s powerful new eagle reverse, representing renewal, resilience, and American strength. Institutional Rarity, Private Opportunity: Assets of this caliber rarely reach the private market. Global Coin is honored to offer this legacy-grade treasure exclusively to a select and discerning party..

The first set of Type 2 Eagles ever struck sold at auction for $180,000. That set is now estimated to approach seven figures. This 4th pairing, with the distinction of perfect MS70 grades, is poised to follow in its legacy footsteps—making it an unparalleled opportunity for collectors who invest in meaning, not just metal.

Specifications:

Year : 2021

: 2021 Mint : United States Mint

: United States Mint Composition : 1 oz .9167 Fine Gold & 1 oz .999 Fine Silver

: 1 oz .9167 Fine Gold & 1 oz .999 Fine Silver Certification : NGC MS70

: NGC MS70 Pedigree : 4th Gold & Silver Eagles Struck – Type 2 Design

: 4th Gold & Silver Eagles Struck – Type 2 Design Designation: “Dusk Til Dawn” Set

This set is more than a rare coin pairing—it’s a symbol of precision, narrative, and national identity. It offers collectors not only an asset of undeniable historical importance but also a psychological hedge against volatility, inflation, and digital uncertainty.

With only one other such pairing in existence—and no possibility of future strikes—this Dusk Til Dawn set is a once-in-a-generation offering for collectors who demand the extraordinary.

Parties interested in acquiring this historic set are invited to contact Global Coin directly at 888-782-1186. Due to its singular rarity, this opportunity is offered on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified individuals.