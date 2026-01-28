DMR News

Kvolnuo’s Subscription-Free Handheld Ultrasound Gains Traction Among Clinicians as Point-of-Care Use Expands

Jan 28, 2026

As point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) continues to expand across hospitals, clinics, and training environments, clinicians are increasingly evaluating devices not only for image quality and portability, but also for long-term cost structures. Subscription-based pricing models have drawn attention, as some handheld ultrasound systems require annual fees to maintain full functionality.

In response, some clinicians are exploring alternatives that offer full imaging capabilities without recurring membership costs. One such device is the Kvolnuo portable ultrasound system, recently demonstrated by UK-based sonographer Rajuno Eteng. In her review, Rajuno Eteng highlighted how the subscription-free device can support routine clinical and educational use, including assessments for deep vein thrombosis (DVT), abdominal scans, kidney Doppler measurements, and uterine length evaluations.

Kvolnuo Portable Ultrasound Scanner

“In some cases, clinicians purchase a device only to find that continued access to key imaging modes requires annual payments,” Rajuno Eteng said. “Subscription-free options remove that barrier, especially for point-of-care assessments and professional training.”

Handheld ultrasound systems are increasingly used by non-radiologist clinicians to support rapid bedside assessments, and portable devices allow clinicians and trainees to practice scanning techniques outside of traditional imaging departments. Portability, multi-function probe designs, and extended battery life are among the practical features influencing adoption.

Rajuno Eteng noted that the Kvolnuo handheld ultrasound system is compact and lightweight, yet solidly constructed, with multiple scanning modes available without additional fees. Its multi-probe configuration and adjustable scanning depth make it suitable for whole-body assessments, enhancing both workflow efficiency and learning opportunities.

About Kvolnuo:

Kvolnuo is a medical technology brand that bridges timeless health wisdom with modern innovation, developing compact, practical healthcare devices. Kvolnuo believes in a holistic approach to wellness, leveraging advanced technology to support real-world health assessment, monitoring, and care. Our current offerings include portable ultrasound systems, EKG machines, with ongoing development across additional healthcare technology categories. Kvolnuo previously operated under the name Evamed, and some earlier product reviews may reference the former brand name.

