Hertfordshire Heating Company Reaches 300 Heat Pump Milestone — Ranked Among UK’s Most Efficient Installers

Feb 7, 2026

Libtek, a family-run heating company based in Hertfordshire, has completed its 300th air source heat pump installation – a significant milestone that coincides with the company being ranked in the top 10 across the entire UK for the most energy-efficient heating systems on HeatpumpMonitor.org, an independent, open-source platform that tracks real-world heat pump performance data. Libtek also occupies more positions in the site’s top 100 than any other installer nationwide.

Led by Managing Director Alex Winters, Libtek has over 20 years’ experience in heating and is certified by Heat Geek, MCS, Gas Safe, TrustMark, and NAPIT. The company specialises in designing heating systems — including Vaillant, Viessmann, and Nibe heat pumps — that prioritise low running costs and long-term durability over quick installations.

The milestone comes at a time when UK homeowners can still access a £7,500 government grant through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme to help cover the cost of switching from gas to a heat pump. With the government’s target to phase out new gas boiler installations by 2035, demand for high-quality heat pump installers is growing rapidly.

Libtek serves homeowners across Hertfordshire, North London, Oxfordshire, and Bedfordshire.

Libtek’s heat pump installations are a step forward for the company and the environment, explains Winters.: “We’re pleased to be helping our customers make a positive impact and install new air source heat pumps in their homes. These allow them to enjoy lower bills and benefit from efficient renewable heating year-round.

We’d like to make our customers aware that it’s possible to get a £7,500 government grant to upgrade to a heat pump through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme. This allows homeowners to cover part of the cost of their new heat pump, with eligibility checks available online through our website.”

For more information about Libtek, use the contact details below:

