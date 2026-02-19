Bob Knakal Hosts Lunch & Learn with Lee & Associates Brokers on Best Practices and Maximizing Professional Potential

Bob Knakal, Chairman & CEO of BKREA and one of the most respected voices in commercial real estate, recently led a Lunch & Learn session with brokers at Lee & Associates, focused on broker best practices, professional development, and strategies for maximizing long-term success.

The interactive discussion brought together Lee & Associates professionals for an in-depth conversation centered on performance habits, relationship-building, and the mindset required to excel in today’s competitive brokerage environment. Drawing on more than four decades of experience and thousands of completed transactions, Knakal shared practical insights on prospecting, networking, discipline, and creating sustainable momentum in a brokerage career.

During the session, Knakal emphasized the importance of consistency, market expertise, and personal accountability, encouraging brokers to approach their business with an entrepreneurial mindset while remaining client-focused and collaborative.

The Lunch & Learn format fostered open dialogue, allowing participants to ask questions, exchange ideas, and gain perspective on how small daily actions compound into meaningful career growth. Brokers also discussed ways to sharpen their competitive edge while building authentic, long-term relationships with clients and colleagues.

Knakal expressed appreciation for the opportunity to connect with the Lee & Associates team, noting the value of sharing lessons learned and supporting the next generation of brokerage leaders.

The Lunch & Learn was arranged by Todd Korren, Principal, Executive Managing Director at Lee & Associates. Todd Korren previously worked closely with Bob Knakal at Massey Knakal and they have since remained close friends. “Were thrilled to have Bob, a legend in our industry, come speak with our team to talk about best practices for brokers to utilize to maximize their potential.” said Korren.

The event reflects Lee & Associates’ ongoing commitment to professional development and continuous learning, providing brokers with access to industry leaders and actionable strategies that elevate performance across the organization.