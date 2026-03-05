Global Coin Announces Two Landmark American Silver Eagle Set Completions: “The Impossible Set” (MS70) and the “Ultimate 40-Year Proof Set” (PF70 Ultra Cameo)

Global Coin announced the completion of two elite American Silver Eagle collections—each built to a strict, “zero-compromise” standard that combines perfect grading, signature provenance, and unified presentation across decades.

“These are the kinds of sets collectors talk about—but almost never see,” said Stephen Pfeil, Founder of Global Coin. “There are only a handful of complete sets in existence.”

1) “The Impossible Set” — Complete 40-Year Mint State Silver Eagle Set in NGC MS70 (1986–2026)

This collection spans 1986–2026 with every coin graded NGC MS70, every label hand-signed by Anna Escobedo Cabral (42nd Treasurer of the United States), and every coin bearing Global Coin’s exclusive Modern Numismatic Masterpieces label.

What makes it exceptional

Perfect MS70 across early dates: The set tackles the "statistical improbability" of perfect survivors from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Matched signature provenance: Cabral-signed labels are limited, and aligning every year to her signature adds another layer of difficulty.

Unified Modern Numismatic Masterpieces label: A complete run presented under one cohesive standard—built for legacy-level ownership.

2) “A Monumental Achievement” — Complete 40-Year Silver Eagle Proof Set in NGC PF70 Ultra Cameo (1986–2025)

This set spans 1986–2025, with each coin graded NGC PF70 Ultra Cameo, hand-signed by Anna Escobedo Cabral, and presented with the Modern Numismatic Masterpieces label—curated as a single, unified legacy asset.

What defines this set

Four decades of Proof perfection: PF70 Ultra Cameo across the full run reflects the pinnacle of U.S. Mint proof craftsmanship.

The pivotal 2021 Type 1 / Type 2 transition included: Capturing the historic reverse design change from Mercanti's heraldic eagle to Damstra's new eagle design within one complete set.

Signature-linked historical resonance: Cabral's signature on every coin ties the set to modern U.S. monetary history in a way that typical proof sets cannot replicate.

Why are these sets different

Global Coin emphasizes that these collections are complete, signature-matched numismatic masterpieces—assembled around uncompromising standards of perfection, provenance, and presentation. Each set reflects years of disciplined sourcing and rigorous curation, where the achievement is not simply completeness, but a unified, historically resonant body of top-graded Silver Eagles brought together at a level of consistency and distinction rarely seen in the modern market.

“These aren’t ‘nice sets.’ They’re defining sets—built coin-by-coin with a standard that leaves no room for substitutes.”

