Live By Design Empowers Women to Build Profitable Online Businesses

Reinventing Success Through Purposeful Design

In a world where constant hustle and burnout are often mistaken for success, Live By Design offers a different approach, one rooted in intention, alignment, and financial independence. Founded by entrepreneur and mentor Kristina Seeley, the brand helps women build profitable online businesses that support both their income goals and the lives they want to lead.

Through a combination of modern mentorship, step-by-step digital business strategies, and community-driven support, Live By Design equips women with the skills and systems needed to create sustainable income online, without sacrificing time, values, or personal fulfillment. Seeley’s vision was shaped by her own experience navigating income instability and realizing that true security comes from ownership, adaptability, and design.

Today, Live By Design continues to guide women toward greater freedom, confidence, and control by helping them intentionally build businesses that work for them, not the other way around.

A Journey from Education to Empowerment

Before founding Live By Design, Kristina Seeley built a career in education. For over twenty years, she operated her consulting business, coaching and training teachers and administrators across the U.S. and abroad. Her expertise in leadership development and mentorship helped her build a strong foundation in communication and strategy, skills that would later shape her work at Live By Design.

At 50, Seeley realized that the traditional model of working harder for stability was unsustainable. She turned her focus to digital business systems, applying them to build multiple income streams that supported her evolving lifestyle and values. This personal transformation became the foundation of Live By Design, created to help women build online income that promotes freedom without burnout.

Mentorship for Modern Women

Live By Design operates on the belief that women can thrive in business without compromising well-being or family priorities. The mentorship Seeley offers combines high-profit digital business skills with a commitment to personal fulfillment. Her programs are for women seeking financial flexibility, time freedom, and stability that doesn’t depend on the relentless hustle culture.

Through her mentorship, Seeley teaches women to master essential online business tools, high-conversion sales strategies, and confidence-using systems. By leveraging proven frameworks and automation, Live By Design enables women to create scalable income without sacrificing health or happiness.

Building Businesses That Align With Values

Live By Design helps women build businesses that align with their values and lifestyles, rather than forcing their lives to fit around work. Founder Seeley’s mission is to empower women to create purposeful, freedom-filled lives by designing businesses with simplicity, sustainability, and self-leadership. Her approach focuses on efficient, stress-free growth and mentorship that fosters confidence, resilience, and clarity.

A Coach Who Leads With Heart and Strategy

Kristina Seeley’s coaching style is often described as heart-led yet strategic. Her clients appreciate her ability to blend empathy with accountability, offering a mentorship experience that is supportive and results-oriented. She excels at helping women move past self-doubt and into decisive action, holding them accountable to their promises.

What sets Seeley apart is her genuine investment in her clients’ growth. She focuses not just on income but on impact and fulfillment. By integrating mindset development with digital strategy, she helps women cultivate confidence in their ability to lead, create, and achieve sustainable success.

Empowering the Next Chapter for Women in Business

Live By Design extends beyond financial empowerment. It’s about redefining what it means to thrive in midlife and beyond. For many women who work with Seeley, the program represents a fresh start, a chance to pursue new possibilities and design their next chapter with confidence.

Seeley’s mentorship helps women navigate the unique challenges of transitioning into online entrepreneurship later in life, such as learning new technologies, adapting to digital marketing trends, and managing mindset shifts. Her focus on accessibility and simplicity makes online business development approachable for women of all experience levels.

Through a supportive community, Live By Design encourages collaboration and celebrates individuality and personal success stories.

Building Legacies Through Leadership

Beyond creating income, Live By Design emphasizes legacy building. The company’s mission is to support women in achieving financial freedom today and help them build wealth and stability that benefit future generations. This legacy mindset shapes every aspect of the mentorship program, from business planning to lifestyle design.

Through personalized guidance, Seeley encourages clients to think long-term, building systems that continue to work for them, even when they step away. Her mentorship integrates strategic partnerships, scalable offers, and automation tools that support passive income growth. This long-term perspective resonates with women seeking not only independence but also the peace of mind that comes from financial security. Live By Design focuses on sustainable businesses that reflect integrity, authenticity, and vision.

Creating a Movement of Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurs

Live By Design is more than a mentorship brand. It’s a movement toward intentional living and purpose-driven business. The company embodies what’s possible when women choose to design their futures instead of waiting for change. By combining modern business education with compassionate mentorship, Seeley inspires women to build businesses that serve their families, communities, and futures. Her work serves as both a roadmap and an invitation: to live by design, not by default.

As Seeley’s platform grows, she envisions a world where more women embrace entrepreneurship as a path to empowerment, self-expression, and legacy creation. “The opportunity to build an online business has changed my life,” she shares. “Now my mission is to show other women that it’s possible for them too, at any age and any stage.”

Live By Design Recognized as the Best Women’s Online Business Mentor in the United States for 2026

Kristina Seeley and Live By Design have been honored with the 2026 Evergreen Award for Best Women’s Online Business Mentor in the United States . This prestigious recognition highlights Seeley’s commitment to empowering women and her innovative approach to helping them build profitable online businesses that align with their values and goals. The award underscores her expertise in mentorship and the lasting impact she has made in the lives of women entrepreneurs across the country.

About Live By Design

Live By Design is a modern business mentorship brand founded by Kristina Seeley. The company helps women build profitable online businesses through digital skill development, automation strategies, and high-impact mentorship. Focused on freedom, purpose, and sustainability, Live By Design supports women in creating balanced, values-aligned businesses that generate long-term income and fulfillment. To learn more, visit www.livebydesignwithkristina.com .

Media Contact

Kristina Seeley, Business Coach

Live By Design

Email: hello@livebydesignwithkristina.com

Website: www.livebydesignwithkristina.com

Facebook: Live By Design Facebook