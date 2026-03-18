Picsart Launches AI Agent Marketplace For Creators And Social Media Workflows

Picsart has introduced an AI agent marketplace that allows creators to deploy specialized assistants for tasks such as editing images, resizing social media content, and managing product visuals for online stores. The platform lets users select AI agents designed to automate specific creative and operational workflows.

Picsart said the marketplace is designed to shift creators from performing individual editing tasks to directing automated processes handled by AI tools.

AI Assistants For Creative And E-Commerce Tasks

The company will begin the marketplace with four AI agents: Flair, Resize Pro, Remix, and Swap.

The Flair agent is designed for online store operators and integrates with Shopify. It analyzes store performance and market trends to suggest improvements such as editing product photos to create a more consistent visual style.

Picsart said future versions of Flair will be able to run A/B tests and identify underperforming products while recommending actions that could improve sales performance.

Resize Pro focuses on adapting media for different social platforms. The agent can resize images and videos to match platform-specific dimensions and use generative AI to extend the frame when the original content does not match the target size.

Remix allows users to apply stylistic changes across an existing photo library. Creators can specify visual styles such as vintage film, watercolor, or cyberpunk, and the system adjusts the images to match the selected theme.

The Swap agent enables bulk background replacement for images.

Messaging App Integration For AI Agents

Picsart said some of its agents will also work through messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.

These integrations allow users to communicate with AI assistants through chat interfaces. For example, an agent like Flair can analyze store data in the background and send updates or suggestions through messaging apps.

The company said it chose those platforms because their application programming interfaces support automated chatbot interactions.

According to Picsart founder and chief executive Hovhannes Avoyan, the goal is to allow creators to interact with AI assistants from multiple environments.

“As agents extend to messaging apps creators already use, that conversation happens anywhere — at your desk or from the subway,” Avoyan said.

Industry Context And AI Demand

The release comes as demand grows for agent-based AI tools that can perform tasks autonomously.

Projects such as OpenClaw have recently increased interest in AI systems capable of planning and executing workflows on behalf of users.

Picsart, which reports more than 130 million users globally, gained unicorn status during the creator economy expansion in 2021 and has continued expanding its AI-powered editing tools.

Safety Controls And Automation Settings

AI agents powered by large language models can produce incorrect outputs or take unintended actions.

Picsart said it allows users to set autonomy levels for agents such as Flair. These controls determine whether the AI assistant must receive approval before executing tasks.

The company said these restrictions help reduce risks associated with automated decision-making.

Pricing And Availability

Picsart offers a free tier that includes a limited number of AI credits each week.

Premium subscriptions, which start at approximately $10 per month when billed annually, provide increased capacity and access to additional features.

Using AI agents on the platform will generally require a paid subscription.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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