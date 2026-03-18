Nvidia Introduces NemoClaw Enterprise Platform Built On OpenClaw For AI Agent Development

Nvidia has announced a new enterprise AI agent platform called NemoClaw during its GTC conference keynote. The platform is designed to help organizations build and manage AI agents using the open-source framework OpenClaw.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang introduced the platform as part of the company’s strategy to expand enterprise adoption of AI agent systems.

Enterprise Layer Built On OpenClaw

NemoClaw extends the OpenClaw framework with enterprise-oriented features including security controls and privacy protections.

The platform is designed to allow organizations to deploy AI agents on their own infrastructure while maintaining control over how those systems access data and perform tasks.

According to Nvidia, the platform can be deployed through a simplified setup process and enables enterprises to build agent systems while managing security and operational policies.

Huang said companies should begin planning how AI agents will be integrated into their technology strategies.

“For the CEOs, the question is, what’s your OpenClaw strategy?” Huang said during the keynote.

He compared the need for AI agent strategies to earlier technology shifts involving operating systems and web infrastructure.

“We all have a Linux strategy. We all needed to have an HTTP HTML strategy … we all needed to have a Kubernetes strategy,” he said.

Development Collaboration And Technical Capabilities

Nvidia collaborated with Peter Steinberger to develop the enterprise platform.

The system allows developers to run coding agents and open-source AI models through the platform. It also supports Nvidia’s own AI models, including NemoTron.

NemoClaw integrates with Nvidia NeMo, which provides tools for creating and managing AI applications.

The platform can access cloud-based AI models while running agents on local hardware.

Nvidia said the system is hardware-agnostic and does not require the use of Nvidia GPUs.

Early Alpha Release

The company described NemoClaw as an early alpha release intended primarily for developers experimenting with AI agent infrastructure.

Nvidia said the current version may contain limitations as development continues.

“Expect rough edges,” the company wrote on its website, adding that future updates will focus on production-ready orchestration tools for running AI agents in controlled environments.

Growing Industry Focus On AI Agent Platforms

Development of enterprise platforms for AI agents has accelerated across the technology industry.

Earlier this year, OpenAI launched Frontier, a platform designed for organizations to build and manage AI agents.

Research firm Gartner also reported in December that governance platforms for AI agents would become essential infrastructure for enterprise adoption of the technology.

Huang said the emergence of OpenClaw provided a foundation for building such systems, comparing it with other widely adopted open-source technologies.

“OpenClaw gave the industry exactly what it needed at exactly the time,” Huang said.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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