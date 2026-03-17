Settler’s Junction RV Resort Providing New Easy Access To Zion National Park

Settler’s Junction RV Resort is making improvements to position itself as the most convenient launch point for Zion National Park adventures thanks to its location off I-15 Exit 27 and near the Toquerville Parkway.

Located between St. George and Zion National Park, the park is easy to access and provides the ultimate travel experience to those visiting the area. It is seen as a major growth and traffic-relief corridor.

Settler’s Junction RV Resort is continually becoming better and more convenient with easy access to the new road into Zion as well as access to a new full-service travel stop next door, etc.

One of the best RV parks near Zion National Park , SJ-RV is located just off Toquerville Parkway and is a prime basecamp for Zion National Park (25 mins) and other nearby state parks.

The Manager of the RV park said:

“Our top-rated RV Resort is not only gorgeous, new, affordable, and full of adventure, it’s also situated in the perfect location — right off I-15, in the heart of Southern Utah’s incredible National Parks hub.”

They Added:

“With quick access to Zion National Park, hiking trails, and red-rock wonders, we also have premium-level amenities, including high-speed wifi, multiple pet-friendly areas, pickleball courts, heated pool, a sauna, and a 24/7 laundry room. With a brand new travel center next door, our tenants can eat, get gas, and fix their RV in between adventures!”

About Settler’s Junction RV Resort

At Settler’s Junction, we know what makes a great RV park—because we’ve lived the RV life ourselves. We designed this park with real travelers in mind, ensuring that whether it’s your first time camping or your five-hundredth, you have everything you need for a smooth and stress-free stay.

Located in prime Toquerville, Utah, camping territory, Settler’s Junction is the ultimate RV basecamp for exploring Zion National Park, St. George, and Southern Utah’s breathtaking landscapes. With spacious sites, wide paved roads, and seamless access to top attractions, we’ve created a place where adventure and relaxation go hand in hand.

More information about Settler’s Junction RV Resort can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.