Lenny Barenboim Named Chief Compliance Officer of Somerset Securities, Inc.

Somerset Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC and SIPC member since 1963, announced today that Leonard “Lenny” Barenboim has been appointed Chief Compliance Officer (CCO). In this role, Barenboim will lead the firm’s compliance program and supervise regulatory oversight across core broker-dealer functions, including supervision, advertising and communications review, anti-money laundering (AML) program administration, risk assessments, cybersecurity coordination, and ongoing written supervisory procedures.

Barenboim’s promotion from Second Registered Principal and Compliance Partner to Chief Compliance Officer reflects a deliberate leadership transition designed to strengthen the firm’s compliance infrastructure while enabling Chief Executive Officer Thomas B. Hamlin to step away from the CCO function and focus more fully on the company’s strategic direction, growth initiatives, and long-term leadership of the Somerset family of companies.

“Somerset Securities has always taken a client-first approach and built its reputation around integrity, transparency, and doing the right thing,” said Thomas B. Hamlin, CEO of Somerset Securities, Inc. “As regulatory expectations and cybersecurity risks continue to evolve, we’re elevating our compliance leadership to ensure we remain proactive, consistent, and exceptionally responsive. Lenny brings over a quarter century of hands-on experience across broker-dealer supervision and modern compliance operations. This transition allows me to dedicate greater focus to the future direction of the company, while placing our compliance program in incredibly experienced, capable hands.”

A Strengthened Compliance Leadership Team

Barenboim will work alongside Kenneth George and Meagan Sinniger, with additional oversight and strategic guidance from outside securities counsel Scott Mullins. Collectively, this compliance leadership team brings approaching 40 years of combined tenure with Somerset, providing deep institutional knowledge alongside seasoned regulatory and legal perspective. Together, they are positioned to keep Somerset Securities on the leading edge of compliance adoption and adherence, ensuring policies, procedures, surveillance systems, and supervisory controls remain aligned with evolving SEC and FINRA expectations.

Somerset Securities has served investors for more than six decades. The firm is registered with the SEC, has been a SIPC member since 1963, and is registered as a broker-dealer in 48 states. Its securities platform includes mutual funds, alternative investments, private placements, DST/1031 strategies, variable annuities, and other securities-related offerings.

Barenboim has worked in the securities industry for approximately 25 years, with a professional focus on providing compliance, document management, and operational support to FINRA-registered broker-dealers and SEC-registered investment managers. His experience spans supervision frameworks, AML programs, business continuity planning, cybersecurity controls, conflicts-of-interest oversight, client communications review, and governance across both registered and unregistered offerings. He has served in multiple compliance leadership capacities, including outsourced and fractional CCO roles for regulated firms and investment entities.

“Compliance is most effective when it is embedded into daily processes and reinforced through practical supervision and documentation,” said Barenboim. “Somerset Securities has a longstanding reputation and a meaningful opportunity to continue raising the bar—by investing in training, controls, surveillance, and operational discipline that protect clients and support advisors. I’m honored to step into this role and help advance the firm’s compliance program with clarity and consistency.”

Leadership Focused on the Future

Hamlin’s transition away from the CCO function comes at a time of significant momentum for both Somerset Securities and the broader Somerset family of companies. With Barenboim assuming responsibility for compliance oversight, Hamlin will direct greater attention toward strategic growth, advisor development, succession planning, technology integration, and expanding the firm’s national presence in retirement income and financial planning.

Hamlin, a 35-year industry veteran and founder of the Somerset family of companies, has recently been recognized as one of the leading voices in financial and retirement planning in the United States. His leadership and client-centered philosophy have been featured in Magnate View , Magnate View (Second Feature), The Enterprise World , Enterprise Wired, The Elite Success, The Global Titans , Marquis Who’s Who , Access Newswire, and the Advisors Excel Hall of Fame Award. He has also been featured on the Conquering Retirement with AnnuityFYI Podcast .

Through his work across Somerset Wealth Strategies, Somerset Wealth Management, and Somerset Securities, Hamlin has consistently emphasized fiduciary-minded planning, retirement income education, and disciplined risk management—principles that continue to guide the firm’s culture and compliance posture.

About Somerset Securities, Inc.

Somerset Securities, Inc. is a broker-dealer providing securities products and services to clients nationwide. The firm is registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA/SIPC, and has been a SIPC member since 1963. Somerset Securities is registered as a broker-dealer in 48 states.

Securities offered through Somerset Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. A broker-dealer may only conduct business in states in which it is registered.