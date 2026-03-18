Reece Windows Urges Tampa Homeowners to Evaluate Impact Window Needs Ahead of 2026 Hurricane Season

The Office for Coastal Management reports that from 1980 to 2024, tropical cyclones (or hurricanes) caused the most damage out of the $403 billion weather disasters, standing at over $1.5 trillion total. Each event costs an average of $23 billion, which is a huge financial toll on both business owners and homeowners.

It’s clear that without proper emergency readiness, businesses and homes can face catastrophic damage that can take significant time and money to repair. Yet many property owners in Florida aren’t adequately prepared for each year’s hurricane season, and as a result, they have to deal with high amounts of stress.

This year, Reece Windows & Doors is urging homeowners to be one step ahead of hurricane season, which runs from June 1st until November 30th. The topic is so important to the company that it has a live countdown to the next hurricane season, so that property owners have a clear picture of what’s coming up.

Property owners should consider installing impact windows, which are specifically made to withstand hurricanes, as they have laminated, multi-layer glass. In addition, there are polymer interlayers that hold the glass together, as well as steel-reinforced frames, fusion-welded corners, and advanced locking systems. These windows will stand up to flying debris and wind pressure, both of which are extreme dangers during inclement weather.

Not only do these sturdy windows protect inhabitants from strong hurricanes, but they also help conserve energy. The windows installed by Reece Windows & Doors are energy-efficient and even exceed ENERGY STAR® requirements. There are three layers of silver-based Low-E coatings, as well as stainless steel spacers, and high-density argon gas; these elements come together to efficiently insulate homes to maintain comfortable temperatures.

Beyond practicality, impact windows can contribute to a property’s aesthetics too. There are several styles available, including single-hung, double-hung, sliding, awning, casement windows, and picture windows. The team at Reece Windows & Doors can also create specialty windows that are customized to an individual’s style and current home, courtesy of the partnership with Regency Plus Windows, a top brand in the replacement window industry.

All replacement windows installed by this company come with a double lifetime warranty. This means that not only do homeowners have peace of mind while residing in the property, but they can also pass the guarantee onto the next owners, should they decide to sell their houses.

On top of the regular free consultations it has, Reece Windows & Doors is currently running a limited-time offer where homeowners receive free installations on their new windows. Should they have financial struggles, the business offers monthly window financing plans for qualified homeowners. These plans have fast approvals and low payments, as well as no upfront cost options, which can provide relief and access to robust protection before a hurricane hits.