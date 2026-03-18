Hooked on the Wizard Announces Launch of “Hooked on Courage” Pilot Program

Reviving Arts Education Through Courage and Creativity

In a time when arts education is fading from classrooms across the nation, Hooked on the Wizard™ introduces a revolutionary new program designed to help children rediscover their creativity, confidence, and emotional resilience. The “Hooked on Courage” pilot program, created by award-winning author Shannon Elizabeth Johnson, will launch in Philadelphia, with the vision for national and global expansion.

The program integrates mindfulness, movement, music, and storytelling into a six-week course aimed at combating rising anxiety, bullying, and disengagement in schools. At its core, Hooked on Courage prioritizes courage over achievement, focusing on building confidence and emotional well-being before academic outcomes.

Awards and Recognition

Hooked on the Wizard™ has been honored with the prestigious Best Arts-Infused Education Program for Children in the U.S. of 2026 award by Best Of Best Reviews. This recognition celebrates the program’s transformative impact on children’s education, blending storytelling, creativity, and emotional learning to empower young minds. Founded by award-winning author Shannon Elizabeth Johnson, Hooked on the Wizard™ has revolutionized how arts are integrated into education, helping children develop essential life skills such as emotional regulation, confidence-building, and creativity. This award underscores the program’s commitment to restoring the arts in education and fostering a more holistic approach to child development, shaping a brighter future for children across the nation.

A Solution to Rising Challenges in Education

In schools today, the arts are often the first to be cut as academic pressures mount. Yet, Hooked on the Wizard™ recognizes that these creative outlets are not just enrichment but essential tools for developing emotional intelligence and critical thinking skills. Through storytelling and arts-infused education, the program helps children navigate their feelings and express themselves in healthy ways.

“The problem is clear,” says Shannon Elizabeth Johnson, founder of Hooked on the Wizard™.” We are facing an epidemic of anxiety, bullying, and disengagement in children, and the traditional educational system is struggling to address it. Our program uses creativity and storytelling as the foundation for emotional regulation, building confidence, and fostering a sense of belonging.”

The program’s impact is already being felt by local communities. Teachers report noticeable improvements in students’ emotional resilience, participation, and behavior after just a few weeks of the course. The program provides not only a creative outlet for kids but also a structured environment where they feel supported in their growth.

Arts as the Foundation, Not an Add-On

What sets Hooked on the Wizard™ apart from other educational programs is its unique approach. Rather than treating the arts as an “add-on” or an elective, it uses music, movement, mindfulness, and performance as a primary vehicle for delivering Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) and STEAM principles.

“Our approach is simple but profound: we use the arts to teach life skills, such as emotional regulation, confidence-building, and creativity,” explains Johnson. “The arts are not a luxury; they are a critical solution to the emotional and mental health challenges our children face.”

The Overfund the Arts Movement

Central to Hooked on the Wizard™ is its “Overfund the Arts” mission, which aims to bring arts education back to the forefront of children’s development. The program’s blend of education, entertainment, and social impact encourages partnerships with schools, sponsors, and communities to reinvest in arts programming that has been neglected in many districts.

The pilot program will begin in Philadelphia, with plans to scale across the country. Local organizations, schools, and businesses have already shown interest, underscoring the growing demand for innovative solutions to combat childhood anxiety and disengagement. As more children experience the benefits of arts-infused learning, Hooked on the Wizard™ envisions a future where the arts are an essential part of every child’s educational journey.

A Movement That Goes Beyond the Classroom

Hooked on the Wizard™ is not just a program; it’s a movement. It’s about restoring imagination and creativity in a world where those qualities are often undervalued. Through its diverse offerings, from the flagship children’s book Hooked on the Wizard of Oz to community-based programs and the Hooked on Courage course, the brand is changing how children learn, grow, and believe in themselves.

“As an author and social-impact entrepreneur, my goal is to help children realize their potential,” Johnson says. “We’re building a future where kids feel empowered to dream, express themselves, and step boldly into their future with courage.”

Join the Movement

Hooked on the Wizard™ invites educators, parents, and community leaders to join the movement to restore the arts and help children develop the emotional intelligence they need to thrive. The “Hooked on Courage” pilot program is just the beginning, and there’s much more to come.

Educators are encouraged to apply for the pilot, parents can learn more about how the program can support their children’s growth, and sponsors are invited to help fund the arts education that will shape the next generation of leaders and innovators.

For more information on the “Hooked on Courage” program and to get involved, visit www.HookedOnTheWizardOfOz.com and www.HookedOnCourageCourse.com .

About Hooked on the Wizard™

Hooked on the Wizard™ is a purpose-driven brand founded by Shannon Elizabeth Johnson, an award-winning author and social-impact entrepreneur. The brand focuses on revitalizing arts education and using storytelling, creativity, and character education to empower children. Through books, curricula, performances, and courses like “Hooked on Courage,” the brand is shaping the future of education by integrating arts and social-emotional learning to build confident, resilient children. Hooked on the Wizard™ is committed to its “Overfund the Arts” mission, advocating for a reinvestment in the arts as a solution to rising anxiety, bullying, and disengagement in children.

Media Contact:

Shannon Elizabeth Johnson

Hooked on the Wizard™

Award-winning Author

Email: shannon@HookedOnTheWizardOfOz.com

Website: www.HookedOnTheWizardOfOz.com