Empowering Investors with AI Knowledge

7day-ai.com, an online education platform, announced the launch of its free seven-day course designed to help individuals apply artificial intelligence to stock market analysis. The course provides step-by-step guidance on how to use tools such as ChatGPT to assess company performance, review news and media coverage, and enhance portfolio decision-making.

Nate Stavseth, Chief Marketing Officer of 7day-ai.com, explained the motivation behind the course. “Our goal is to make AI accessible for anyone interested in making informed financial decisions. This program demonstrates how AI can assist with research, analysis, and portfolio evaluation without requiring expensive subscriptions or complex software.”

Structured Learning in Seven Days

The course is structured to provide a daily learning experience over seven days. Each session focuses on practical applications of AI in trading, including analyzing financial news, evaluating companies, and generating actionable insights for users’ investment strategies.

Participants are required to sign up with only an email address and phone number. The course emphasizes accessibility and convenience, allowing learners to complete the program at their own pace while integrating AI tools into their investment workflow.

Practical AI Applications

Beyond theoretical lessons, 7day-ai.com provides participants with AI-researched trade ideas. These examples illustrate how AI can be leveraged to identify potential investment opportunities and make data-driven decisions.

“Seeing AI in action is crucial for learning,” Stavseth noted. “By providing AI-researched trade ideas, participants gain real-world examples that show the practical benefits of integrating AI into investment strategies.”

Award-Winning Recognition

7day-ai.com has been proudly recognized as the Best AI Tools for Investors in the US of 2026 by BestofBestReview.com. This prestigious award highlights the platform’s innovative approach to financial education, combining accessible instruction with practical, AI-driven insights. The recognition reinforces 7day-ai.com’s credibility as a trusted resource for investors, showcasing its commitment to providing reliable, data-driven tools that empower both beginners and experienced traders to make informed investment decisions.

Free Education with Tangible Outcomes

Unlike many online courses, 7day-ai.com does not charge for participation. The platform focuses on education and practical experience rather than monetization. The combination of structured lessons and AI-researched trade examples allows users to understand how AI can support their trading decisions while gaining actionable insights.

“The purpose of this program is to equip investors with knowledge and tools that were previously accessible only to professionals,” Stavseth said. “By making AI-driven analysis available to everyone, we aim to improve financial literacy and empower better decision-making in the stock market.”

Enrollment and Access

The course is now open for enrollment at 7day-ai.com . Upon registration, users receive daily lessons that guide them through AI applications in stock market analysis. The program emphasizes hands-on experience, allowing participants to apply what they learn directly to evaluating companies, tracking investments, and exploring market opportunities.

About 7day-ai.com

7day-ai.com is an educational platform dedicated to teaching practical applications of artificial intelligence for everyday investors. The company provides structured courses, AI-researched trade insights, and accessible tools to help users make informed decisions in the stock market. The platform focuses on free, high-quality learning experiences and real-world applications of AI technology.

Media Contact

Nate Stavseth

CMO, 7day-ai.com

Email: Support@7day-ai.com

Website: https://7day-ai.com