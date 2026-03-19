Value Added Moving Launches Nationwide Coverage

A National Brand Built on Personal Service

Value Added Moving, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is broadening its national footprint in 2026 with a focus on full-service relocation experiences at self-service prices. Licensed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the company operates through the Value Added Network, a coordinated system of agents, trucks, and routes covering the United States. This expansion emphasizes the company’s commitment to households and businesses seeking professional, responsive moving services.

What sets Value Added Moving apart is the assignment of a personal advocate to every customer. This dedicated point of contact manages communication between the booking and dispatch teams, ensuring clarity and consistency throughout the relocation process. Customers moving from studio apartments to multi-room households benefit from the same attentive approach, addressing a common industry challenge where communication often diminishes after booking.

The Value Added Network: Nationwide Reach and Efficiency

The Value Added Network is the operational backbone of the company, allowing coverage across state lines without relying on a single fleet. Licensed carriers and experienced logistics professionals are coordinated to match resources with each move, regardless of origin or destination.

This network provides both flexibility and efficiency. Customers relocating from Florida to the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest to the Southeast, or other interstate routes receive consistent service. By leveraging this coordinated network, the company offers competitive pricing, with estimates suggesting potential savings of up to 20 percent compared to standard carrier rates.

Specialty Moves and Corporate Relocation

Value Added Moving also specializes in handling items that require extra care, equipment, or experience. The company president highlighted the company’s expertise: “We are experienced in heavy duty and fragile movers. Pianos, artwork, bulky items, delicate items and more.”

Corporate clients benefit from the same structured approach. Office equipment, sensitive materials, and large volumes of assets are relocated with minimal disruption, supported by a network designed to maintain operational continuity during moves.

Transparent Pricing and Liability Coverage

The company addresses the industry’s common issue of unexpected charges by providing accurate estimates after an inventory review. Follow-up by phone or email ensures estimates reflect the scope of the move. Customers can start the process online through valueaddedmoving.com by submitting move details, which allows the company to provide meaningful cost projections rather than placeholders.

Liability coverage is included, offering protection for valuable or irreplaceable items. Combined with upfront pricing and on-time delivery commitments, this forms the foundation of full-service moving at self-service prices.

Customer Guidance and Support

Value Added Moving positions itself as a resource for customers navigating relocation. Its Moving 101 section offers checklists, timelines, and guidance to help customers prepare ahead of moving day. The president noted, “We are happy to provide the advice and information you need to feel comfortable and informed.”

Booking agents are trained to recommend solutions that align with both the customer’s moving needs and budget. This educational approach ensures customers feel confident and prepared, rather than overwhelmed, during the process.

Customer Experience as a Standard

Verified reviews across platforms such as BirdEye, My Moving Journey, My Good Movers, Verified Movers, and Moving Sheriff highlight the company’s consistent service quality. Customers consistently note enhanced communication and support compared to local-only providers.

The president summarized the company’s approach: “We pride ourselves on providing A+ customer service from the day you book all the way through the delivery of your belongings.”

Industry Recognition and Standing

Value Added Moving has earned recognition as a trusted long-distance relocation provider. The company holds a Google Guarantee designation through its Google Local Services Ads program, reflecting verification and background checks. Recognition for best value in state-to-state moving underscores its ability to deliver full-service relocations at affordable rates.

Why Customers Choose Value Added Moving

Interstate relocation clients cite affordability, on time delivery, and clear liability coverage. Network routing allows cost efficiency, scheduling ensures timely delivery, and federal standards guide liability options. Customers also value national brand stability and structured oversight.

Preparing for Growth in 2026

The company is scaling marketing and operations to meet growing demand for interstate moves. Active on Meta platforms and Google Pay-Per-Click campaigns, the company engages customers planning long-distance relocations.

Social media channels including Facebook and Instagram provide moving tips, updates, and customer engagement. Complementary listings on movingsheriff.com, goodmovers.com, and verifiedmovingreviews.com reinforce the company’s nationwide presence.

For households and businesses, Value Added Moving combines the reach of a national network with the personal attention of a family-owned company.

About Value Added Moving

Value Added Moving is a full-service interstate moving company licensed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Founded as a family-owned business, the company operates through the Value Added Network, a nationwide system of licensed carriers, agents, and established routes designed to support long-distance household and corporate relocations. Value Added Moving is committed to professional, affordable, and transparent moving services, with dedicated customer advocates available throughout every stage of the relocation process. More information is available at valueaddedmoving.com .

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