PowerDMARC Recognized as a Leader in DMARC Software for G2 Spring 2026

PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, today announced its recognition as a Leader in G2’s Spring 2026 Reports for DMARC Software. This achievement highlights the company’s continued excellence in delivering user-centric, high-performance email security solutions trusted by organizations worldwide.

In addition to the prestigious Grid Leader badge, PowerDMARC has earned multiple accolades this season, including:

Momentum Leader

Best Relationship

Best Results

Best Usability

Further strengthening its global presence, PowerDMARC has also been named a Regional Leader across several key markets, including EMEA, Asia, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, evaluates companies based on authentic customer reviews and market presence. These recognitions reflect PowerDMARC’s consistent ability to deliver measurable value, ease of use, and exceptional customer experiences.

“Being recognized as a Leader in G2’s Spring 2026 Reports is a testament to the trust our customers and partners place in us,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. “These accolades validate our commitment to simplifying email authentication while delivering powerful, scalable solutions that help organizations and MSPs stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.”

The Grid Leader designation signifies high customer satisfaction combined with strong market presence. Customers consistently rate PowerDMARC highly for its intuitive interface, seamless implementation, responsive support, and comprehensive feature set.

Organizations across the globe rely on PowerDMARC for:

Unified support for DMARC, SPF, DKIM , BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT

, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT Advanced threat intelligence with actionable insights and real-time alerts

Scalable solutions tailored to evolving business and compliance needs

Dedicated customer support and onboarding expertise

Customer feedback continues to play a pivotal role in PowerDMARC’s growth and innovation. Users frequently highlight the platform’s ease of use, effective reporting capabilities, and ability to improve domain security and email deliverability significantly.

Contact PowerDMARC to learn more about achieving robust DMARC compliance and email authentication.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a leading email authentication and domain protection platform, offering comprehensive solutions including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and hosted reporting with AI-powered threat intelligence. The platform secures email ecosystems for over 10,000 organizations across more than 100 countries, including Fortune 100 companies, governments, and large enterprises. PowerDMARC is MSP/MSSP-ready with full white-label support and holds SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance certifications.