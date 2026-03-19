A New Standard for speciality Coffee

Tarquin’s Coffee Shop is redefining the speciality coffee experience in Southampton, offering ethically sourced, expertly roasted, and carefully brewed beverages alongside locally sourced baked goods and juices. Since its founding, the shop has prioritised quality, hospitality, and community engagement, establishing itself as a leading independent coffee destination in the region.

Located at 34 Victoria Road in Netley, Tarquin’s Coffee Shop sources beans from Broadway Coffee Roasters in Southsea, known for solar-assisted roasting and adherence to the Specialty Coffee Association’s benchmark requiring Arabica beans to score above 80 points. This commitment ensures that every espresso, flat white, latte, and cappuccino meets a high standard of quality and sustainability.

The Vision Behind the Venture

Founder Tarquin brings over 15 years of experience across hotels, restaurants, pubs, and events to his coffee venture. Discovering a passion for speciality coffee in 2023, Tarquin applied his hospitality expertise to create a space where precision brewing meets welcoming service.

“Providing outstanding hospitality and brewing high-quality coffee are the two things I love most,” said Tarquin. “Our goal is to combine both so every customer leaves satisfied, whether they are enjoying a classic espresso or a carefully crafted cappuccino.”

Supporting Local Producers

Tarquin’s Coffee Shop emphasises partnerships with local and artisanal producers. BEK the baker supplies freshly baked buns and pastries made with natural ingredients, while BAKES by Bear contributes homemade brownies and cakes. Farm-pressed juices are sourced from Chegworth Valley, a family-run Kentish farm operating since 1983. These collaborations ensure that each item on the menu reflects the same dedication to quality as the coffee itself.

Customer feedback highlights the impact of this approach. One patron noted, “Easily the best speciality coffee shop in Southampton and well worth the trip down to Netley. Great coffee and food from local places, and a nice, relaxed vibe.”

Crafting a Community Space

Beyond exceptional beverages and food, Tarquin’s Coffee Shop aims to provide a welcoming alternative to chain cafés. By focusing on personalised service, community engagement, and an independent ethos, the shop has become a gathering place for coffee enthusiasts and local residents alike.

Each aspect of the coffee experience, from bean selection to brewing techniques and menu curation, reflects a balance between professional hospitality expertise and a passion for speciality coffee. The shop’s dedication to sustainable sourcing and careful preparation offers an experience that chain cafés cannot replicate.

Cultivating Local Connections

Beyond its menu, Tarquin’s Coffee Shop serves as a hub for local engagement. By highlighting and supporting small producers, hosting community events, and fostering a welcoming environment, the shop strengthens the bonds between Netley Abbey residents and local artisans. This approach positions Tarquin’s not just as a coffee shop, but as a central part of the community ecosystem.

Award Recognition

At Best of Best Review, we are proud to recognise Tarquin’s Coffee Shop as the Best Independent Specialty Coffee Shop For Ethically Sourced Products in Southampton of 2026 . This award celebrates a business that exemplifies precision, passion, and purpose in every cup of coffee served, redefining what it means to experience specialty coffee in the region. The recognition highlights the shop’s commitment to ethical sourcing, artisanal excellence, and community-focused hospitality.

Recognized Excellence

The coffee shop has earned acclaim as a standout destination for speciality coffee in Southampton. By blending ethical sourcing, artisanal food offerings, and expert hospitality, Tarquin’s Coffee Shop demonstrates that independent businesses can deliver quality and authenticity in every cup.

The shop’s menu includes a full range of classic espresso-based drinks such as lattes, flat whites, cappuccinos, and espressos, all brewed with precision and care. Complementing the beverages are artisan pastries, homemade desserts, and fresh fruit juices that align with the overall ethos of excellence and sustainability.

About Tarquin’s Coffee Shop

Tarquin’s Coffee Shop is an independent speciality coffee destination located in Netley Abbey, Southampton. The shop partners with Broadway Coffee Roasters for ethically sourced, solar-roasted beans, and collaborates with local bakers and farms to provide freshly prepared baked goods and juices. Operating under the mission statement “Where outstanding hospitality meets coffee perfection,” Tarquin’s Coffee Shop offers a welcoming atmosphere and a carefully curated menu for customers seeking an exceptional coffee experience.

Media Contact

Tarquin’s Coffee Shop

Email: info@tarquinscoffeeshop.co.uk

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