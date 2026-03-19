Higher Education SEO Agency BKA Content Achieves Incredible Results With Content-Only Strategy

BKA Content, a Utah-based SEO agency for higher education institutions, universities, and colleges, is thrilled to report impressive results using a strategic content creation campaign with no backlinks.

Specializing in SEO (search engine optimization) for colleges and universities, BKA Content offers a wide range of marketing services, including SEO blog writing, link building, local SEO, consulting, and paid ads. When the agency was approached by a small university looking to increase exposure and generate leads for a nursing program, the team set about drawing up plans for a transformative SEO content creation strategy.

In many cases, link building and backlinks play an influential role in improving search ranking and building authority. For this specific challenge, BKA Content focused on creating a new strategy that concentrated solely on content development with no backlinks. Within a year, this innovative strategy had generated more than 15,000 keyword rankings on Google.

The university’s main problem was a lack of online visibility. Before BKA Content stepped in, the website was not showing up when students asked questions about courses or sought information on search engines about nursing degrees or healthcare career options. The goal was to raise awareness, connect prospective students with the university, and encourage students to find out more about the nursing course and other degree programs.

BKA Content’s strategy was based on creating pages that answered common questions and responded to search queries across topics, including healthcare careers, teaching pathways, online courses, and nursing education. Previously, other colleges and universities ranked higher, meaning students were more likely to choose other institutions. Using targeted, strategic content, the university was able to provide information that helped students move from general research to finding programs that matched their interests and career ambitions.

The strategy involved producing 105 pages of SEO content, with no link-building campaigns. The aim was not to rank for a single keyword per page, but to rank for several keywords per page to enhance the presence, accessibility, and authority of the university website. The campaign achieved incredible results, with every page now ranking for more than 150 keywords on average. The new content as a whole ranks for more than 15,600 keywords on Google. More than 10,000 rank in the top 10 results on Google.

Greg Secrist, co-founder of BKA Content, explained, “SEO works best when your content builds momentum. Each piece of content you create becomes another entry point to your website.”

BKA Content has helped the university increase web traffic dramatically. The new pages created as part of the content strategy now receive more than 7,000 organic visitors per month. This equates to around 20% of the site’s organic traffic. The university also found that students weren’t just visiting the pages. They were also learning more about enrollment, teaching programs, and online degree options, which boosted enrollment rates.

About BKA Content

Founded in 2009 by SEO experts and brothers, Greg and Matt Secrist, BKA Content is a full-service digital marketing agency. Based in Utah, the company provides services across the US, offering both done-for-you SEO services and DIY SEO education, delivered through a structured course system paired with an active online community. Beyond education, BKA Content also provides website design, expert blog writing, on-page SEO, white-hat link building, paid ad management, SEO consulting, and full campaign management for businesses that prefer full support.

Anyone who wishes to learn more about BKA Content is encouraged to make use of the following contact details: