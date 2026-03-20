Sean Hornbeck and Scott King Announced as Crystal Cruises Virtuoso Hosts

Luxury travel advisors Sean Hornbeck and Scott King, co-founders of The Connected Traveler, have been selected by Virtuoso, the world’s leading luxury and experiential travel network, to host guests on this special Crystal Cruises sailing departing September 5, 2026. The voyage offers an exceptional blend of cultural experiences across South America and the Caribbean.

An Itinerary of Distinctive Destinations

This Crystal Cruises journey begins in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where travelers can immerse themselves in South American culture before heading north. Guests will spend two nights in Panama City, providing ample time to explore the city’s streets, nearby beaches, and jungle, and to visit the Miraflores locks of the Panama Canal area. The voyage continues to Cartagena, Colombia, a UNESCO World Heritage city known for its vibrant streets and colonial architecture. Additional stops include Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana for a relaxing beach experience, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, where centuries-old forts, colorful streets, and world-class cuisine provide a memorable finale.

This itinerary delivers a balanced mix of history, culture, and coastal beauty, offering guests a rich and immersive experience across multiple destinations rather than focusing on a single landmark.

The Crystal Symphony Experience

Aboard Crystal Symphony, guests enjoy all-inclusive luxury with spacious suites, butler service, fine dining, and enrichment programming. The ship’s intimate atmosphere allows travelers to engage fully with each destination while enjoying restful sea days in comfort. Onboard experiences include culinary workshops, destination lectures, and interactive cultural events, providing deeper insight into the regions visited.

Wellness amenities such as a full-service spa, fitness center, and mindfulness programming help travelers maintain balance throughout the voyage. Curated excursions and guided tours offer opportunities for meaningful engagement with each port’s unique offerings.

Immersive Experiences at Every Port

Each stop on the itinerary offers a thoughtfully curated blend of exploration and leisure. In Panama City, guests can stroll through historic districts or enjoy nearby jungle excursions, while Cartagena provides guided tours of its colonial streets and vibrant marketplaces. In Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, travelers have access to both cultural immersion and idyllic beach settings, allowing for a perfect mix of discovery and relaxation. San Juan rounds out the journey with centuries-old architecture, colorful neighborhoods, and local culinary experiences that reflect the region’s rich heritage.

Expert Hosting and Exclusive Benefits

Sailing with Sean Hornbeck and Scott King provides guests with unmatched expertise and personalized attention. Beyond the voyage itself, their guidance extends to pre-cruise planning, exclusive shore excursions, and insider insights that enhance every aspect of the journey. Their experience ensures that travelers not only see the destinations but truly connect with the culture, history, and spirit of each location. Guests also enjoy Virtuoso-exclusive amenities that add value and elevate the overall experience, from priority bookings to curated onboard events.

Why Book with Sean Hornbeck and Scott King

Travelers sailing with Sean Hornbeck and Scott King benefit from Virtuoso-exclusive amenities, expert guidance, and personalized pre- and post-cruise planning. As experienced hosts, they provide white-glove service that enhances the journey beyond the ship itself, ensuring each guest experiences the itinerary with comfort, insight, and sophistication.

Space on this Crystal Cruises South America and Caribbean voyage is limited. Guests interested in exclusive benefits, special pricing, and expert hosting are encouraged to contact Sean Hornbeck and Scott King of The Connected Traveler.

About The Connected Traveler

The Connected Traveler, an affiliate of The Travel Society, a Virtuoso Member, is a luxury travel advisory firm specializing in curated experiences for discerning travelers. Founded by Sean Hornbeck and Scott King, the company provides personalized planning and access to exclusive itineraries and privileges through Virtuoso, the world’s leading network of luxury travel advisors, as well as their own direct relationships. The Connected Traveler emphasizes attention to detail, bespoke service, and enriching travel experiences across global destinations, helping clients enjoy seamless journeys that combine cultural immersion, premium accommodations, and tailored activities for a truly memorable travel experience.

Media Contact

Scott King

The Connected Traveler

Email: info@theconnectedtraveler.com

Website: The Connected Traveler