Harley Fatahillah Yodhaloka Sunoto Announces New Mangrove and Sustainability Initiatives

Harley The Mangrove Warrior: A 14-Year-Old Indonesian Youth Restoring Coastal Ecosystems and Empowering Communities

In the coastal wetlands of Surabaya, Indonesia, a young environmental leader is quietly leading a movement that combines climate action, ecosystem restoration, and community empowerment.

At just 14 years old, Harley Fatahillah Yodhaloka Sunoto has already cultivated and planted more than 30,000 mangrove trees through his initiative, Mangrove Warrior. His work focuses on restoring degraded coastal ecosystems while building a new model of youth-driven environmental leadership.

Indonesia has lost an estimated 12.5 million hectares of forest over the past decade, a trend that has intensified climate vulnerability, coastal erosion, and biodiversity loss. Witnessing the increasing number of environmental disasters across the country inspired Harley to act.

Rather than waiting for solutions from adults, he began building one himself.

From One Idea to a Coastal Movement

Harley launched Mangrove Warrior a year ago, starting with a simple but ambitious goal: to restore coastal ecosystems while educating young people about climate resilience.

He began by learning directly from local coastal farmers in Wonorejo, a coastal community that has long depended on mangrove ecosystems for their livelihoods. Together, they developed a mangrove nursery system where seedlings are carefully cultivated before being planted along vulnerable shorelines.

Over time, Mangrove Warrior evolved into a movement built on two key pillars: the Wonorejo coastal community, whose local knowledge ensures effective and sustainable mangrove restoration, and the school community at SMP Negeri 1 Surabaya, where Harley, together with the headmaster, teachers, and his peers, fosters environmental awareness and inspires youth-led climate action.

Since its launch, Mangrove Warrior has restored coastal areas in Wonorejo, Gunung Anyar, and Keputih, planting several mangrove species including:

Rhizophora mucronata

Rhizophora stylosa

Bruguiera gymnorhiza

Avicennia marina

Bruguiera cylindrica

Sonneratia caseolaris

Ceriops

These species were selected based on tidal patterns and sediment conditions to maximize survival rates and shoreline protection.

By the end of 2025, Harley successfully reached his first milestone of 25,000 mangrove seedlings cultivated and planted. Today, the number has grown to over 30,000 mangroves, and his next target is even more ambitious: 65,000 mangroves by 2026 and ultimately one million mangroves across Indonesia.

Planting in Extreme Conditions

Restoring mangroves is not easy work.

The planting sites are located 13 kilometers from Harley’s home, and the terrain is often harsh. Volunteers must walk through thick coastal mud, sharp mangrove roots, and water that can reach chest level.

During planting activities, Harley has often been scratched and injured by mangrove roots while navigating the dense coastal forest. Yet these challenges have only strengthened his commitment.

For Harley, mangrove restoration is more than planting trees. It is about rebuilding natural protection systems that safeguard coastal communities from erosion, tidal flooding, and climate change.

Conservation That Creates Livelihoods

Mangrove Warrior is not only an ecological restoration initiative. It also focuses on community empowerment.

Local coastal farmers and environmental organization Wahana Visi Indonesia help cultivate and plant mangrove seedlings, ensuring long term ecosystem stewardship. At the same time, women in coastal communities are involved in processing mangrove based products, creating new sources of income while maintaining environmental sustainability.

The development of these mangrove products is carried out in collaboration with Lulut Sri Yuliani, a renowned mangrove conservation activist from Surabaya and recipient of the Kalpataru Award, Indonesia’s highest environmental honor. Through this collaboration, local communities gain knowledge and skills to transform mangrove resources into sustainable products without damaging the ecosystem.

These products include:

Mangrove syrup

Mangrove soy sauce

Natural shampoo and conditioner derived from mangrove extracts

Mangrove charcoal briquettes as alternative fuel

Mangrove based hair face and hair vitamins

Mangrove batik made using natural mangrove dyes

These products can be purchased through the official website at www.harleypangeranlingkunganhidup.com .

This approach demonstrates that conservation can strengthen both ecosystems and local economies.

Reaching Thousands Through Education and Media

Harley has also become an advocate for youth climate leadership.

He has presented his work in national environmental webinars, appeared on a podcast hosted by Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry, and been featured on national television programs discussing mangrove conservation and youth environmental action.

His work has also been covered in more than 20 media articles, bringing attention to the role young people can play in addressing climate change. In addition, Mangrove Warrior regularly organizes educational sessions that introduce students to mangrove ecology, coastal resilience, and climate science.

Innovation Beyond the Mangrove Forest

Harley’s environmental work also extends beyond coastal restoration.

He created Eco Geniuz Pillow, an innovative eco product made from recycled plastic waste. The plastic waste used in this project is collected from several community sources, including plastic packaging from local coffee stalls, plastic waste generated by small laundry businesses, and plastic debris gathered by Harley during beach cleanup activities organized by the environmental community Tunas Hijau Indonesia. Each pillow includes a barcode that links to environmental education articles and videos, turning everyday objects into learning tools that teach people about waste management and sustainability.

The project reflects Harley’s belief that environmental education should be accessible, creative, and integrated into daily life.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Harley plans to expand Mangrove Warrior to other regions of Indonesia where deforestation and coastal degradation remain severe.

His vision includes:

Planting one million mangroves nationwide

Establishing a Mangrove Warrior store that sells sustainable mangrove-based products

Creating a Mangrove Conservation School where youth can learn ecosystem restoration, climate science, and sustainable entrepreneurship

For Harley, the mission is clear. Protect nature. Empower communities. Inspire the next generation.

Because sometimes the most powerful environmental movements begin with a single seed and a young person willing to plant it.

As Harley says, “As long as I am still able to plant, I will keep planting. I want Indonesia and the world to remain safe for future generations. Through mangrove restoration, I hope we can help restore Indonesia’s role as one of the lungs of the Earth.”

Harley is open to building strategic collaborations and partnerships with stakeholders who share a commitment to protecting coastal ecosystems and strengthening community based environmental initiatives. For further information, interested organizations and individuals can visit the official website: www.harleypangeranlingkunganhidup.com

About Mangrove Warrior

Mangrove Warrior is a youth-led environmental initiative in Indonesia focused on mangrove ecosystem restoration, community empowerment, and climate education. Founded by 14-year-old Harley Fatahillah Yodhaloka Sunoto, the initiative combines ecological restoration with sustainable livelihood programs and educational outreach.

Media Contact

Harley Fatahillah Yodhaloka Sunoto

Mangrove Warrior

Email: yodhaloka.harley.fatahillah@gmail.com

Website: harleypangeranlingkunganhidup

Instagram: yodhalokaharleyfatahillah

Youtube: Harley Pangeran Lingkungan Hidup