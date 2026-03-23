GMCSuspension.com Launches Automated Audit Tool for Google Merchant Center Suspensions

Online merchants who have had their Google Merchant Center account suspended now have a faster and cheaper way to get answers. GMCSuspension.com has launched an automated audit tool that scans a website against 43+ Google Merchant Center compliance factors and delivers a full report in under 60 seconds.

For most e-commerce businesses, a Google Merchant Center suspension means Shopping ads stop running overnight. Sales drop, and Google rarely explains what went wrong. Until now, the main options were hiring a freelancer, paying an agency, or spending days trying to figure it out through trial and error.

GMCSuspension.com was built to cut through that process. A merchant enters their website URL, the tool scans the site, and within a minute they have a report showing every issue found, how serious each one is, and exactly how to fix it. The checks cover the most common reasons Google suspends accounts, including missing or incomplete policy pages, SSL problems, checkout issues, price mismatches, product schema errors, and prohibited content signals.

Each issue in the report comes with a severity rating (Critical, Warning, or Info) and step-by-step fix instructions that reference Google’s own Merchant Center policies.

“The reinstatement process should not require a $500 consultant or a two-week wait,” said a spokesperson for the platform. “Merchants deserve fast, clear answers so they can fix their issues and get back to selling.”

Since the free preview launched, GMCSuspension.com has audited more than 2,400 websites. The full audit report costs $99 as a one-time payment and comes with a 7-day money-back guarantee for accounts that are still suspended at the time of the request.

The platform also includes a free library of guides covering topics like how to write a reinstatement appeal, what to do when reinstatement is denied, and how long the process typically takes.

GMCSuspension.com is available globally and supports multiple languages and currencies.

To run a free scan or get the full audit report, visit: https://www.gmcsuspension.com

About GMCSuspension.com

GMCSuspension.com is an automated audit tool for online merchants dealing with Google Merchant Center suspensions. The tool checks 43+ compliance factors in under 60 seconds and delivers actionable fix instructions based on Google’s policies. GMCSuspension.com is not affiliated with Google LLC.