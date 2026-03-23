Litecoin Creator Charlie Lee Joins LitVM as Advisor and Investor as Arbitrum and Litecoin Foundation Back Smart Contract Initiative

Lunar Digital Assets, the leading full-stack blockchain venture studio, today announced that Litecoin creator Charlie Lee has joined the advisory board of LitVM, Litecoin’s virtual machine designed to enable smart contract capabilities and Web3 applications on the network. Lee will provide strategic guidance as LitVM expands development of programmable infrastructure for the Litecoin ecosystem. The project also announced Litecoin Foundation, BitcoinOS, Arbitrum, QuickSwap, Lunar Digital Assets, Succinct, Espresso, and Caldera as strategic partners with built-in collaboration.

Together, these collaborators are helping establish the technical foundation and developer ecosystem needed to bring smart contract capabilities to Litecoin. LitVM is the first EVM-compatible Layer 2 built on Litecoin and aims to introduce scalable smart contract functionality to the Litecoin network without compromising Litecoin’s core principles of security, decentralization, and reliability.

“Litecoin has always focused on being a secure, reliable, and accessible network for global payments,” said Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin. “Expanding Litecoin’s capabilities with programmable infrastructure has been a long-standing interest within the community. LitVM allows developers to explore decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and new digital experiences directly on Litecoin while preserving its core design and I’m excited to contribute to its growth and development.”

LitVM’s architecture adapts proven Bitcoin-inspired technology for the Litecoin ecosystem, enabling compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and allowing developers to build applications using familiar Web3 tooling.

“Charlie’s involvement is incredibly meaningful for this initiative and for the broader Litecoin community,” said Aztec Amaya, CSO of Lunar Digital Assets and Co-founder of LitVM. “Litecoin is one of the most respected and battle-tested networks in the industry, and having its creator help guide the development of LitVM is both an honor and a huge vote of confidence. We’re equally excited to be working alongside such an exceptional group of partners whose expertise spans scaling infrastructure, cryptography, and DeFi. Bringing together leaders from across the ecosystem gives LitVM a strong foundation to expand what’s possible for Litecoin.”

With a strong advisory board and top-tier ecosystem partners behind it, LitVM signals credibility and clear direction as it advances its roadmap. Upcoming milestones include the LitVM testnet, which will bring smart contracts and programmable tools to Litecoin for the first time. Together, these developments move Litecoin toward a hard money Web3 ecosystem focused on resilience, decentralization, and long-term innovation on Litecoin.

For more information, please visit https://litvm.com/.

About LitVM

LitVM is Litecoin’s Virtual Machine, enabling smart contact capabilities and Web3 applications for Litecoin. Officially endorsed by Charlie Lee and the Litecoin Foundation, LitVM is committed to fostering a ‘hard money Web3’ ecosystem, including Litecoin yield opportunities, real-world assets, AI and more. For more information, please visit https://litvm.com/.

About Lunar Digital Assets

Lunar Digital Assets is a leading Web3 venture studio offering the full spectrum of marketing, incubation, public relations, and BD-related services. The team is responsible for incubating the likes of Polygon, QuickSwap, and the hit Crypto Podcast “The Aggregated”. Lunar Digital Assets operates as a full-stack incubation, marketing, and public relations ready-support team which assists in scaling, launching, and developing blockchain projects and their ecosystems. For more information, please visit https://www.lunardigitalassets.io.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.