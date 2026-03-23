Cyberattack Disrupts Intoxalock Breathalyzer Systems Leaving Drivers Unable To Start Vehicles

A cyberattack on U.S.-based breathalyzer provider Intoxalock has disrupted its systems, leaving drivers across multiple states unable to start their vehicles due to missed calibration requirements.

Intoxalock said on its website that it has been experiencing downtime since March 14 following the incident. The company produces ignition interlock devices that require drivers to pass a breath alcohol test before starting their cars, often as part of court-ordered requirements.

System Downtime And Service Disruptions

An Intoxalock spokesperson, Rachael Larson, confirmed to TechCrunch that the company was affected by a cyberattack. Larson said the company paused certain systems as a precautionary measure in response to the incident.

The disruption has affected the company’s ability to carry out routine calibrations, which are required every few months for the devices to function properly. Intoxalock said customers who are due for calibration may face delays when attempting to start their vehicles.

Drivers Report Vehicle Lockouts Nationwide

Drivers have reported being locked out of their vehicles when calibration deadlines are missed. Posts on Reddit describe situations where cars fail to start due to the inability to complete required device maintenance.

Local news reports indicate the issue has spread across several states. In Maine, drivers have reported being unable to use their vehicles, while an auto shop in Middleboro told WCVB 5 in Boston that multiple cars have remained parked in its lot throughout the week due to the disruption.

Reports from other regions, including New York and Minnesota, show similar issues, with drivers unable to operate their vehicles because their ignition interlock devices cannot be recalibrated.

Details Of The Attack Remain Unclear

Intoxalock has not disclosed the nature of the cyberattack. The company has not confirmed whether the incident involved ransomware, a data breach, or any communication from attackers, including potential ransom demands.

According to its website, Intoxalock operates in 46 states and provides services to approximately 150,000 drivers each year.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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