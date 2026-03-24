Bond with Treasures: A landscape painting inspires youth from both shores to trace their roots through Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains

“Whenever I visit The Master Wuyong Scroll in Taipei, I always wonder what scenery lay at the far end of the Fuchun River,” said Taiwan youth Wang Peiwen. Recently, Wang visited the Zhejiang Provincial Museum, where, accompanied by docent Hu Yuneng, she finally saw the original The Remaining Mountain, the beginning part of Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains.

Video:https://youtu.be/8lE0P8qziIY?si=8hEAOUFIHKONVyni

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Stepping into the “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains” Hall at the Zhijiang Branch, the quietly displayed The Remaining Mountain immediately caught Wang’s attention. Set against the backdrop of the Fuchun River, the painting features rich, mellow brushwork and a profound artistic atmosphere. In it, the Yuan-dynasty painter Huang Gongwang wove together morning mist, evening clouds, the lone boat and distant hills, vividly capturing the stunning landscape of Jiangnan.

Hu explained that Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains was painted by Huang Gongwang in his later years while living in seclusion along the Fuchun River. After a fire, the painting was split into two parts: the latter part The Master Wuyong Scroll is now housed in the Taipei Palace Museum, while the beginning part The Remaining Mountain has become the treasure of the Zhejiang Provincial Museum. “For preservation reasons, this authentic work is on display for about one month. How lucky you are to see it in person,” he said with a smile.

The hall visited by the two people centers on the original The Remaining Mountain and an immersive theater experience. The exhibition is divided into two sections: Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains and Taoist-Inspired Painting. It also features digital experiences for visitors, including Imagination of Complete View, Treasures of Painting and Calligraphy, Collected Works of Huang Gongwang, and Co-Creating Landscapes. By intertwining the authentic work, interactive interfaces, and immersive visuals, the exhibition made Wang feel as if she were standing by the Fuchun River, sensing the gentle breeze and the soft murmur of the water.

Wang recalled watching an animated film produced by the Taipei Palace Museum as a child, National Treasure Doll Entering Baoshan: “It used animation technology to bring The Master Wuyong Scroll to life, making it look incredibly fun.” Hu added that today, museums and cultural institutions use new technology to breathe new life into ancient art, allowing more people to engage with China’s cultural treasures.

Hailed as the “Lanting Xu in the painting world”, the legend of Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains extends beyond its artistic achievements. In 2011, the two parts separated for 360 years, The Remaining Mountain and The Master Wuyong Scroll, were exhibited together at the Taipei Palace Museum. It caused a global sensation and tickets were like gold dust. “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains is like a symphony. The Master Wuyong Scroll is a lyrical movement, while The Remaining Mountain serves as a powerful prelude. In 2011, the cross-Strait reunion exhibition allowed this magnificent symphony, interrupted for centuries, to be played in full once again,” explained Hu. “I hope that one day The Master Wuyong Scroll will return home, reuniting with The Remaining Mountain at the Zhejiang Provincial Museum, so that compatriots on the Chinese mainland can see the masterpiece in person,” expressed Wang with anticipation.

“Visiting a museum to see artifacts is like a journey to trace our roots,” said Wang, a remark that resonated with Hu. “It seems you have understood Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains and grasped the significance of protecting national treasures. They allow us to see that our roots have always been closely connected.” Before parting, the two agreed that next time they would visit Taipei together to see The Master Wuyong Scroll, continuing the journey to trace their roots.

A landscape painting unites hearts across the Strait. Since September 2025, Modern Express has launched the “Bond with Treasures: Cross-Strait Youth Explore National Treasures” Program. This cultural exchange allows young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to experience the charm of traditional culture through brush and ink, and to deepen their sense of national identity through tracing their roots. Just as the landscapes in Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains have never lost their beauty despite being separated, the cultural connection between compatriots on both sides will likewise endure, spanning mountains and seas without end.