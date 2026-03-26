Community fundraising initiative builds on nearly $800,000 raised to support youth and family programs in Kitsap County

Haselwood Auto Group has announced its upcoming Drive for a Cause campaign this April in support of the Haselwood Family YMCA , continuing a long-standing community initiative that has helped raise significant funding for youth development and family programs throughout Kitsap County.

The Drive for a Cause campaign connects vehicle sales with charitable giving. During the April initiative, a portion of proceeds from vehicle purchases will support programs at the Haselwood Family YMCA, helping expand access to youth activities, wellness initiatives, and family support services across the region.

The Haselwood Family YMCA provides a wide range of programs designed to strengthen the community, including youth sports, after-school programs, childcare services, and wellness activities that promote healthy living and social connection.

The campaign has already generated meaningful results. In 2025, Drive for a Cause efforts supporting the Haselwood Family YMCA raised $147,788, contributing to an all-time total of $795,934 raised through the partnership.

“Supporting the communities we serve is an important part of our mission,” said a representative of Haselwood Auto Group. “Our partnership with the Haselwood Family YMCA allows us to help expand programs that benefit local youth and families while encouraging community participation in giving back.”

The upcoming April campaign will build on the success of previous fundraising efforts by encouraging customers and community members to participate in the initiative. Funds raised during the campaign will support YMCA programs that provide opportunities for youth development, family engagement, and community wellness.

Community partnerships between businesses and nonprofit organizations play a vital role in sustaining programs that benefit local residents. Through Drive for a Cause, Haselwood Auto Group continues to work with the Haselwood Family YMCA to strengthen programs that support families and youth throughout Kitsap County.

The April Drive for a Cause campaign reflects the dealership group’s ongoing commitment to community outreach and charitable partnerships that make a lasting impact in the region.

About Haselwood Auto Group

Haselwood Auto Group is a family-owned dealership group serving drivers in Bremerton and throughout Kitsap County, Washington. The organization represents leading automotive brands including Chevrolet, GMC, Hyundai, and Volkswagen, offering new and pre-owned vehicles along with financing, maintenance, and repair services. The company also supports local charities and community initiatives, including fundraising efforts for the Haselwood Family YMCA.

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