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Spotify Tests Artist Profile Protection Tool To Combat AI-Generated Music Misattribution

ByJolyen

Mar 26, 2026

Spotify Tests Artist Profile Protection Tool To Combat AI-Generated Music Misattribution

Spotify is testing a new “Artist Profile Protection” feature that allows artists to review and approve releases before they appear on their profiles, as the platform responds to rising issues linked to AI-generated music and misattribution.

The feature, currently in beta, is designed to give artists greater control over how their names are used across the service.

New Tool Targets Misattribution And AI Content Issues

Spotify said that music has increasingly been uploaded to incorrect artist profiles due to metadata errors, name similarities, and intentional misuse.

The company noted that the growth of easily generated AI music has intensified the problem, with tracks sometimes appearing under the wrong artist without consent.

Artists using the new feature can approve or reject releases before they go live. Only approved tracks will appear on their profile, contribute to performance metrics, and be included in recommendations.

Industry Pressure Builds Around AI Music

The rollout follows recent actions by Sony Music, which said it had requested the removal of more than 135,000 AI-generated songs impersonating its artists from streaming platforms.

Spotify described artist identity protection as a priority heading into 2026, citing long-standing issues that have been amplified by AI tools.

Impact On Discovery And Artist Metrics

Incorrectly attributed tracks can affect multiple aspects of an artist’s presence on the platform, including catalog accuracy, streaming statistics, and visibility in features such as Release Radar.

Spotify said artists have increasingly requested more visibility and control over what content is published under their name.

The feature is intended particularly for artists who share common names, have experienced repeated misattribution, or want tighter oversight of their profiles.

How The Feature Works

Artists included in the beta can enable “Artist Profile Protection” through their Spotify for Artists settings on desktop or mobile web.

Once activated, they receive email notifications when new music is submitted under their name. They can then choose to approve or decline the release before it becomes publicly visible.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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