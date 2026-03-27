MarketersMEDIA Newswire Posts Perfect Support and Ease of Doing Business Scores in G2 Spring 2026

MarketersMEDIA Newswire, a global press release distribution service, has received recognition in seven G2 Spring 2026 reports across the Grid®, Momentum Grid®, Regional Grid®, and Relationship Index categories. The platform is the only provider in the Press Release Distribution category to achieve a perfect score in both Quality of Support and Ease of Doing Business With in this reporting period.

G2 awards are based entirely on verified user reviews and satisfaction data collected from real customers. Rankings reflect scores across usability, support, implementation, and business relationship quality, independent of vendor influence.

Spring 2026 awards include:

Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2026 – High Performer

Small-Business Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2026 – High Performer for Small Business

Momentum Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2026 – Momentum Leader

Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2026

Asia Regional Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2026

Small-Business Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2026 – Best Support & Easiest To Do Business With for Small Business

Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2026 – Easiest To Do Business With

Measured against G2 Spring 2026 category averages, the platform’s scores stand above the field across every relationship metric: Likelihood to Recommend at 93% versus the category average of 88%, Quality of Support at 100% versus 91%, and Ease of Doing Business With at 100% versus 92%.

“We have never taken our customers’ trust for granted. This recognition is a reminder of why we keep raising the bar for ourselves, and we are thankful to every customer who shared their experience,” said Daniel Tan, CEO at MarketersMEDIA Newswire.

The Asia and Asia Pacific recognitions reflect growing demand for press release distribution across the region. Scores in Press Release Creation (100%), Distribution (99%), and Multimedia (99%) across both regional reports indicate consistent platform performance at the workflow level, while the Momentum Leader designation points to an upward trajectory in user satisfaction over time.

To learn more about MarketersMEDIA Newswire and its press release distribution services, visit https://marketersmedia.com/.

About MarketersMEDIA Newswire

Founded in 2012, MarketersMEDIA Newswire provides premium yet affordable international press release distribution. Through a single platform, businesses can syndicate their press releases to over 570 media and news outlets, including Yahoo!, AP News, and Business Insider. The company offers flexible, customizable plans that help brands of all sizes achieve widespread visibility and impactful media coverage.