Liqoria Introduces a Music Widget for Mac Integrating Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and More

A New Apple Music Alternative and Spotify Alternative for Mac

Liqoria today announced the launch of its macOS miniplayer designed as a music widget for Mac, combining Apple Music, Spotify for Mac, YouTube, and other platforms into a single interface with intuitive, widget-like controls.

Liqoria (also known as Likoria) is a macOS music player focused on simplifying how users control and interact with their music. Positioned as both an Apple Music alternative and a Spotify alternative , the app introduces a unified mini player that works as a Mac music widget and multi-platform controller. By integrating Apple Music, Spotify for Mac, YouTube, browser-based players, and more, Liqoria allows users to manage playback across services without switching between multiple applications.

Apple Music MiniPlayer for Mac with Full Feature Support

The miniplayer provides quick access to essential playback controls, including play, pause, skip, and volume adjustment. As an Apple Music miniplayer for Mac, Liqoria supports key features such as the Apple Music queue , search, playlists, AirPlay, and lyrics.

This ensures users maintain full Apple Music functionality while benefiting from a lighter, faster, and more accessible experience directly from the desktop.

A Persistent Apple Music Widget for Mac

Liqoria also functions as an Apple Music widget for Mac , addressing a key limitation in macOS. It introduces a persistent, always-accessible mini player that stays available across the system.

Instead of opening full applications, users can instantly control their music while working, browsing, or multitasking. This reduces interruptions and improves focus, making Liqoria a practical solution for users looking for an alternative music widget for Mac.

A Cider for Mac Alternative with Multi-Service Support

“Liqoria was designed to simplify music control on macOS,” said Aviorrok, creator of the app. “By combining multiple services into a single interface, we aimed to create a music widget for Mac that helps users stay focused without switching between apps.”

Beyond Apple Music, Liqoria expands compatibility across multiple platforms, positioning itself as a flexible multi-service music player. It goes beyond traditional solutions such as Cider for Mac , offering broader integration and a more unified experience.

Users searching for a Cider for Mac alternative, an Apple Music alternative, or a combined Spotify and Apple Music player may find Liqoria provides a more unified solution.

Designed for macOS Simplicity and Speed

The app features a design aligned with macOS, focusing on clarity, speed, and usability. Built with a Liquid Glass design, Liqoria delivers a polished interface that feels native to macOS.

Users can like songs, manage playlists, search for artists, and control playback from a single interface. This creates a seamless listening experience while reinforcing Liqoria’s role as a modern music widget for Mac users.

Future Updates and Expansion

Future updates are expected to expand integrations, improve cross-platform support, and introduce new discovery features. As development continues, Liqoria aims to further establish itself as a music widget for Mac and an Apple Music alternative for macOS users.