Sarath V Of Techhub UK Publishes New Blog Post On The Downsides Of Bluetooth Trackers

Sarath V, a technology writer and analyst at Techhub UK, has published a new article looking at the potential risks of Bluetooth tracking tags. He highlights that, while these tiny devices have become popular tools for locating lost belongings, growing concerns about misuse, stalking incidents, and emerging forms of crime are worth noting.

The piece explores how Bluetooth trackers, also commonly known as Bluetooth tags, have evolved over time, their intended use, and the unintended consequences that have emerged as the devices become more widespread.

It starts by looking closer into the history of Bluetooth tags, which first started to appear in the early 2010s, helping users locate everyday items such as keys, bags, or luggage. As major technology companies entered the market, they became more widespread. As you can read more here, the post explores how Bluetooth trackers operate via a crowd-sourced network of nearby smartphones. These phones detect the tracker using Bluetooth and send its location to the owner through an app.

While Bluetooth trackers are designed to help people recover personal belongings, they have also been misused for stalking and harassment over the years. For instance, one report by the Independent in the UK found that stalking reports involving Apple AirTags and similar devices increased by 896% between 2018 and 2024. Victims in cases have included former partners or individuals involved in domestic abuse cases, with trackers able to be hidden inside cars, bags, or clothing to monitor a victim’s daily movements.

Auto theft is another emerging threat explored in the article, with trackers placed by criminals on high-value cars in parking lots so that they can be traced to the owner’s home or garage.

The article also highlights potential solutions, such as the use of GPS vehicle trackers instead, which provide real-time vehicle tracking, ignition alerts when the engine starts, and geo-fence alerts if the car leaves a set area. Alongside speed and movement notifications, these features can help owners detect suspicious movement early and help authorities recover stolen vehicles more quickly.

The Techhub UK article aims to help raise awareness about both the benefits and risks of Bluetooth trackers, stressing that while the technology can be useful, consumers must also understand how it can be misused.

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