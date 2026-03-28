Scottish Government Withdraws Bus Campaign Image After China Location Identified

The Scottish government has removed an image from a Highland bus travel campaign after it was identified as depicting a location in China rather than Scotland.

The advertisement, promoting a bus fare initiative, showed a vehicle traveling along a winding road through mountainous terrain resembling the Scottish Highlands. However, details in the image led viewers to question its origin.

Image Features Spark Online Scrutiny

Social media users pointed out features such as bright green crash barriers and a green bus, which are uncommon in northern Scotland. These details prompted suggestions that the scene matched the Changbai Mountain region near the China–North Korea border.

The image had been used across social media and transport-related platforms, including Citylink and Stagecoach websites.

Government Response And Image Removal

Transport Scotland confirmed that the image was incorrectly supplied by an external marketing agency. The agency said the image has now been removed from communication materials and will be withdrawn from further use.

Officials stated that the campaign brief had specified the use of imagery reflecting local areas and appropriate vehicle types.

Criticism Over Approval Process

Willie Cameron criticized the handling of the campaign, questioning how the image was approved. He said responsibility extended beyond the agency to those who reviewed and signed off on the materials.

Cameron said the Highlands have access to local photographers capable of providing accurate representations and raised concerns about the approval process.

Campaign Context And Rollout

The advert was part of a campaign promoting a £2 bus fare cap pilot across Scotland’s Highlands and islands. The scheme launched in Shetland on January 30, followed by the Western Isles on February 23 and Orkney on March 9, before expanding across the region on March 23.

The withdrawn image featured official branding from both the Scottish government and Transport Scotland.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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