Premium Glass & Aluminium Rebrands As Premium Glass & Glazing

Renowned glass specialist Premium Glass & Aluminium has proudly announced that it is now known as Premium Glass & Glazing, confirming its position as the top contractor for residential and commercial services across Melbourne’s Inner West, CBD, and beyond.

New Name, Same Quality Glazing Services

Premium Glass & Glazing has already been specialising in a range of glazing services for several years, leading to an organic rebranding. As a certified Australian Glass & Window Association (AGWA) member that only uses in-house contractors, the team has become synonymous with producing the highest quality work with quick turnarounds and cost-effective plans.

After years of gaining work through referrals and word of mouth, Premium Glass & Glazing hopes that the rebrand will help the company reach a wider audience thanks to a clearer insight into its services.

From new installations to repairs, the experienced glazing specialist offers custom solutions to ensure that all glass designs are tailored to the client’s requirements. Their comprehensive list of services includes;

Commercial glass replacements,

Emergency commercial glass replacements,

Residential glass replacements,

Emergency residential glass replacements,

Glass pools fences,

Office partitions,

Glass splashbacks,

Pet door installations,

Custom mirrors,

Glass table tops,

Custom shower screens,

Glass balustrade,

And more.

Despite the rebrand, the company continues to work exclusively with in-house contractors for all repairs and new installations. All glass products, materials, and installs are compliant with Australian Safety Standards while a comprehensive approach is underlined by transparent communication before, during, and after the work has been completed.

Premium Glass & Glazing additionally continues to offer two-year workmanship guarantees as standard. The company has worked with businesses across a range of industries, as well as homeowners throughout Melbs, to handle projects ranging from simple repairs to complex new installations and intricate designs.

Aside from a new name, the contractor has revamped its logo and website to reflect the shift from a focus on aluminium to one on glazing. Its extensive range of premium-quality glazing services are further supported by assistance with insurance claims for insurance claims for security risks and glass emergencies.

Based in Altona North, the local specialist commercial and residential clients in suburbs from Port Melbourne to St Kilda, Albert Park and Yarraville,

The company has already helped dozens of clients since completing its rebrand and welcomes new customers to contact with details about their proposed projects or to arrange a free no obligation quote today.

About Premium Glass & Glazing

Premium Glass & Glazing, formerly known as Premium Glass & Aluminium, is one of Melbourne’s premier glazier specialising in both commercial and residential glazing. With over 250 verified five-star reviews and 50+ years of combined experience, it is a name that’s trusted by homeowners and businesses alike.

For more information, please visit www.premiumglass.com.au .