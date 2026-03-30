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SoftBank Secures $40 Billion Loan To Fund OpenAI Investment Following Record $110 Billion Raise

ByJolyen

Mar 30, 2026

SoftBank Secures $40 Billion Loan To Fund OpenAI Investment Following Record $110 Billion Raise

SoftBank has secured a $40 billion loan to support its $30 billion commitment to invest in OpenAI, following the AI firm’s $110 billion fundraising round last month.

The loan, disclosed on Friday, is unsecured and carries a 12-month term, requiring repayment or refinancing within a year. The financing is being provided by JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and four Japanese banks.

Short Term Loan Structure And Market Expectations

The structure of the loan, particularly its short duration and lack of collateral, indicates lender confidence in near-term liquidity events tied to OpenAI. Reports from outlets including CNBC have suggested that OpenAI may pursue a public listing later this year.

A potential initial public offering would rank among the largest in the technology sector, providing a pathway for SoftBank to generate liquidity to meet its debt obligations within the required timeframe.

SoftBank Expands Exposure To OpenAI

SoftBank’s latest $30 billion commitment increases its total investment in OpenAI to more than $60 billion, deepening its financial exposure to the company behind ChatGPT.

The investment follows OpenAI’s record-breaking capital raise, positioning the company among the most highly valued players in the AI sector. The scale of SoftBank’s involvement reflects continued investor demand for stakes in leading AI model developers.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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