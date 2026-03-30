Physical Intelligence Targets $11 Billion Valuation In New Funding Round For General Purpose Robotics AI

Physical Intelligence is in early discussions to raise approximately $1 billion in new funding at a valuation exceeding $11 billion, a figure that would nearly double its valuation within four months, according to Bloomberg.

The reported round follows the company’s previous valuation of $5.6 billion, indicating rapid investor interest in its approach to building general-purpose AI systems for robotics. The terms remain under negotiation and could change as discussions continue.

Investors And Funding Structure

The funding round is expected to include participation from Founders Fund, with Lightspeed Venture Partners also in talks to join. Existing investors Thrive Capital and Lux Capital are reported to be returning participants.

The scale of the proposed investment reflects continued capital inflows into AI infrastructure and robotics, particularly for companies focused on foundational models.

Building General Purpose AI For Robots

During a visit by TechCrunch to the company’s San Francisco headquarters in January, co-founder Sergey Levine described the company’s objective as creating systems comparable to ChatGPT, but designed for physical machines.

The company is developing models intended to enable robots to perform a broad range of tasks, including folding laundry and preparing food. At the time of the visit, Physical Intelligence had raised more than $1 billion and employed around 80 staff focused on advancing these systems.

No Immediate Commercialisation Timeline

Co-founder Lachy Groom said the company has not set a timeline for bringing products to market. He indicated that the focus remains on scaling research and computational capacity rather than near-term deployment.

Groom said the company sees few constraints on capital usage, noting that additional funding can be directed toward increasing compute resources and advancing model development.

Featured image credits: MicroMain CMMS

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