84Pins Announces Hands-Off Pinterest Management Service

84Pins Introduces Done-for-You Pinterest Management Service

Pinterest continues to be one of the most underutilized marketing channels despite its ability to drive sustained organic traffic. Recognizing this gap, 84Pins announces a hands-off, fully managed Pinterest service that allows businesses to leverage the platform without requiring any ongoing effort or specialized expertise.

The service handles all aspects of Pinterest management including pin design, keyword optimization, daily publishing, and performance monitoring. Businesses provide access to their content, and a dedicated team manages execution to ensure consistent growth in organic reach.

Recognition for Excellence in Pinterest Management

84Pins has been named the Best Pinterest Management Service in America of 2026 by Evergreen Awards. The recognition reflects the company’s ability to turn Pinterest into a dependable, high-performing marketing channel for businesses across industries.

The award highlights 84Pins’ consistent execution, measurable client outcomes, and its streamlined service model that removes operational complexity for clients. By combining strategic content management with daily publishing and optimization, the company has set a new standard for sustainable organic growth.

Addressing the Consistency Challenge in Pinterest Marketing

“Every business owner I talk to says the same thing. They know Pinterest works, they have seen competitors gain traction, but they cannot maintain consistency. It is not a knowledge problem. It is a bandwidth problem. That is exactly what we solve,” said Logan McFarland, Founder of 84Pins.

Pinterest requires consistent daily posting and careful keyword strategy for pins to gain meaningful visibility. 84Pins identified a baseline posting volume of 84 pins per month, or three per day, as the threshold where the Pinterest algorithm begins to reward accounts with organic reach. The company offers scalable plans for businesses seeking expanded exposure.

Proven Results for Businesses Across Industries

Clients of 84Pins have seen measurable growth in traffic and revenue within months of onboarding. One e-commerce client grew from zero Pinterest presence to over 150,000 monthly impressions, generating $56,000 in directly attributed revenue.

Cinema Makeup School experienced a 10x increase in Pinterest impressions within 60 days, growing from 30,000 to over 405,000 monthly impressions and converting the platform into a daily source of qualified leads. Another client, Convoy Home Loans, launched a new account from scratch, seeing results and climbing impressions before day 14.

“Pinterest is now driving qualified leads to our programs every single day,” said Oliver Y., COO of Cinema Makeup School. “These are organic results that continue to compound without additional spend.”

A Singular Focus in a Fragmented Agency Market

Unlike traditional marketing agencies, 84Pins does not manage multiple social media channels, run paid campaigns, or produce unrelated content. The company focuses exclusively on Pinterest management to maximize results for clients.



“We do not conduct calls or send monthly reports with vanity metrics. We post daily, optimize for search, and let the analytics speak for themselves. Our clients monitor their Pinterest Analytics and observe Pinterest rising as a traffic source. That is the only report that matters,” said McFarland.

This specialized approach addresses the challenges businesses face when Pinterest is treated as an afterthought. The company’s system ensures consistent posting, SEO precision, and data-driven results without requiring client involvement.

Sustainable Organic Growth and Market Opportunity

Pinterest has over 620 million monthly active users and drives more referral traffic to external websites than most social platforms. The platform’s content continues generating value months and years after posting. By offering a hands-off management model, 84Pins helps businesses capitalize on a channel that is typically overlooked or inconsistently managed.

Clients sign up, provide content, and allow the team to execute daily posting and optimization. This approach reduces reliance on paid advertising while establishing Pinterest as a reliable source of organic traffic and revenue.

About 84Pins

Founded by Logan McFarland and headquartered in South Florida, 84Pins is a done-for-you Pinterest management service designed to help businesses grow their organic reach. The company specializes in consistent posting, SEO-focused pin creation, and performance monitoring, providing measurable results without requiring client oversight.

Media Contact

Logan McFarland

Founder, 84Pins

Email: sales@84pins.com

Website

Pinterest