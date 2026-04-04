Tesla Deliveries Miss Expectations As Lower Cost Models Show Limited Impact

Tesla reported global deliveries of 358,023 electric vehicles in the first quarter, falling short of analyst expectations of around 368,000 and showing limited gains despite the rollout of lower-priced versions of its Model Y and Model 3.

Lower Cost Models Fail To Drive Significant Sales Growth

The company introduced stripped-down versions of the Model Y and Model 3 in October, priced at $39,990 and $36,990, respectively. These vehicles were positioned as more affordable options after more than a year of messaging around lower-cost offerings.

However, first-quarter figures indicate that the new models have not significantly increased overall sales. Tesla delivered only about 6% more vehicles compared to the same period in 2025, which had been one of the company’s weakest quarters in recent years.

That earlier quarter was also affected by temporary production shutdowns as Tesla upgraded equipment, meaning the year-over-year comparison reflects a period of reduced output.

Production Outpaces Deliveries

Tesla reported producing 408,386 vehicles during the quarter, exceeding deliveries by more than 50,000 units. The gap highlights a buildup of inventory as production outpaced demand.

The figures contrast with Tesla’s earlier target of achieving 50% annual growth in EV sales.

Industry Wide Slowdown Affects EV Growth

Tesla’s performance comes amid broader challenges across the electric vehicle market, particularly in the United States. Established automakers have scaled back or canceled some EV plans, while newer companies face difficulty expanding output.

Rivian reported shipping just over 10,000 vehicles in the first quarter, a figure that remains largely unchanged from previous quarters.

Rivian is preparing to launch its R2 SUV, a lower-cost model expected to support future growth. The company plans to begin shipments soon, although the most affordable version is not expected until late 2027.

Lack Of New Mass Market Model Limits Tesla Options

Tesla does not currently have a new mass-market vehicle ready for release. The company had been developing a lower-cost EV expected to be priced around $25,000, but Elon Musk canceled the project in favor of focusing on the CyberCab concept.

Instead, Tesla introduced the lower-priced Model Y and Model 3 variants as alternatives.

The company’s most recent new vehicle, the Cybertruck, has not met internal expectations despite leading sales among electric trucks. In the first quarter, Tesla sold 16,130 vehicles categorized as “other models,” which includes the Cybertruck along with the now-retired Model S and Model X.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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