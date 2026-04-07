African Swine Fever Outbreak Cuts Spanish Pork Exports And Farmer Income Despite Containment Efforts

An outbreak of African Swine Fever in Spain has led to export restrictions and falling pork prices, affecting farmers nationwide even as authorities work to contain the virus.

The disease, which is highly contagious and lethal for pigs and wild boar but does not affect humans, was first detected in late November in Collserola Park near Barcelona. While the outbreak remains geographically limited, its economic impact has spread across the country’s pork sector.

Farmers Report Financial Losses

In Catalonia, farmer Jordi Saltiveri said each pig sold for slaughter has lost between €30 and €40 in value since the outbreak began. He said the drop in prices is linked to reduced international demand following the detection of the disease.

Spain’s pork industry, valued at around €25 billion, has already recorded losses exceeding €600 million, according to the farmers’ organisation Unión de Uniones. Exports from Catalonia fell by 17% in January compared to the previous year.

Several countries, including Brazil, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States, have suspended imports of Spanish pork. Others, including China, the United Kingdom, and European Union member states, have applied regional restrictions targeting affected areas.

Containment Measures And Wildlife Control

Authorities have implemented containment measures, including restricting access to affected zones and culling wild boar populations, which are considered a primary vector for the virus. Regional agriculture minister Òscar Ordeig said the boar population in Catalonia is estimated at between 120,000 and 180,000 animals, with a goal to reduce it by half.

Culling efforts have focused on a 6km high-risk zone around initial cases and a wider 20km monitoring area. Methods include traps, controlled shooting, and surveillance using drones and cameras. By the end of March, 232 wild boar had tested positive for the virus.

Authorities have also introduced strict biosecurity measures, including disinfection protocols for personnel and vehicles operating in affected zones.

Trade Impact And Recovery Timeline

Once a country reports African Swine Fever, export markets often close immediately. Even after the disease is eliminated, a 12-month period must pass before full export status can be restored.

Spain’s experience is being compared with other countries. Germany has faced prolonged outbreaks that contributed to a roughly 25% drop in pork production and widespread farm closures. By contrast, Belgium successfully eradicated the disease within 14 months of detection.

Industry And Public Response

Some industry groups have criticised the speed of containment efforts. Mercolleida, a key agricultural market body, said measures such as boar culling were initially too slow, warning of broader consequences if the outbreak spreads.

Despite export challenges, domestic consumption has remained stable. Shoppers in Barcelona markets said they trust current safety measures, noting that pork products are subject to increased controls.

Retailers reported that while sales have been affected by broader economic factors, demand for pork remains consistent, reflecting its continued role in the country’s diet.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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