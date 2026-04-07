Homefello Announces All in One Michigan Platform

Homefello has announced the launch and continued expansion of its all in one real estate platform designed to serve Michigan homebuyers with a streamlined, integrated transaction process. Founded by Quinton Lemond, Founder of homefello and a Michigan real estate professional with more than 14 years of experience, the company positions its platform as an alternative to traditional listing portals and fragmented brokerage models.

A Consolidated Approach to Home Search and Purchase

The announcement highlights homefello’s fully integrated structure, which combines property search, licensed real estate representation, mortgage support, and title coordination within a single platform.

Michigan homebuyers can browse homes for sale and access up to date open house schedules through https://www.homefello.com/ . The platform enables individuals to explore properties independently and attend open houses without the immediate obligation to hire an agent. When professional guidance is requested, the platform connects users with local real estate professionals and mortgage partners aligned with the transaction.

Unlike many platforms that operate primarily as advertising marketplaces or referral networks, homefello maintains in house coordination across multiple stages of the home purchase process. This includes search, agent services, loan assistance, and title handling. By centralizing these services, the company states that it reduces administrative complexity and overall transaction costs.

Built by a Michigan Real Estate Professional

Homefello was founded and bootstrapped by Quinton Lemond, who has spent over a decade working in Michigan real estate. The company reports that the platform was developed in response to recurring inefficiencies observed in traditional transactions.

Lemond stated, “We saw firsthand how fragmented the process can be for buyers. There are separate platforms, separate professionals, and separate fee structures. Our goal with homefello was to create a unified path where everything works together under one coordinated system.”

The platform’s development was funded and grown internally rather than through venture capital financing. According to the company, this approach allowed for operational flexibility and a focus on sustainable growth within Michigan.

Cost Transparency and Reduced Overhead

A central component of the announcement involves transaction cost efficiency. Homefello reports that its integrated model reduces overhead commonly associated with traditional brokerage structures and large national listing platforms.

In conventional residential transactions, total commissions can reach up to six percent of the home value, typically split between brokerage entities. Homefello states that its streamlined structure and consolidated operations allow it to process transactions at a lower overall cost compared to many traditional arrangements.

By managing multiple components of the purchase path internally, the company indicates that it minimizes duplication of administrative processes and reduces reliance on third party coordination.

Lemond noted, “When the search platform, representation, financing support, and title services operate independently, costs can accumulate. We structured homefello so that those components are aligned from the beginning of the transaction.”

Technology Tools for Informed Decision Making

In addition to transaction services, the platform provides digital tools and educational resources designed to help buyers better understand their financial position before and during the purchase process.

These tools include a mortgage calculator and guides explaining budgeting considerations, estimated monthly payments, pre approval steps, and down payment assistance options. The company reports that these resources are available without requiring users to commit to representation.

Mortgage pre approval support is offered through affiliated lending partners, and buyers may explore down payment assistance programs where eligible. Title processing is coordinated through the company’s integrated service framework.

The platform’s digital interface is designed to allow buyers to move between browsing, scheduling tours, exploring financing, and preparing documentation within one environment.

Positioning Within the Michigan Market

Homefello identifies Michigan as its primary market focus. The company reports that local market familiarity and established relationships with regional professionals support its service model.

While national listing platforms often operate across multiple states with standardized structures, homefello emphasizes localized expertise and in state operational alignment.

According to the company, the platform is intended to provide an alternative to traditional MLS driven websites and third party listing portals by offering not only search functionality but also end to end transaction coordination.

Integration of MLS Access and Licensed Representation

The company states that homefello operates with direct MLS integration and licensed real estate representation within Michigan. MLS refers to the Multiple Listing Service, a database used by real estate professionals to share property information.

By combining MLS data access with licensed representation and lending coordination, homefello aims to centralize functions that are often separated across independent companies.

The company indicates that this integrated approach allows for more direct communication between search activity, offer preparation, loan processing, and title coordination.

Future Development

Homefello reports that it plans continued development of its platform features to enhance coordination across each stage of the residential purchase process.

Lemond stated, “Our focus remains on simplifying the experience for Michigan buyers. By keeping the core elements of the transaction connected, we aim to reduce friction while maintaining transparency throughout the process.”

The company indicates that future updates will center on expanding digital tools and refining internal coordination systems while maintaining its Michigan based operational model.

In addition, homefello is preparing to expand its platform beyond Michigan, with plans to enter additional markets nationwide within the next 12 months.

About homefello

Homefello is a Michigan based real estate and homebuying resource founded by Quinton Lemond. The company provides property search tools, access to licensed real estate professionals, mortgage assistance, and title coordination within a unified platform. With more than 14 years of real estate experience guiding its development, homefello focuses on transparency, accessibility, and streamlined transaction management for Michigan homebuyers.

Media Contact

Quinton Lemond

Founder, homefello

Email: marketing@homefello.com

Website: homefello

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