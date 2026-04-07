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Polymarket Removes Rescue Betting Market After Criticism From US Lawmaker

ByJolyen

Apr 7, 2026

Polymarket Removes Rescue Betting Market After Criticism From US Lawmaker

Polymarket has removed a betting market tied to the rescue of U.S. service members in Iran after criticism from Seth Moulton, who described the listing as inappropriate.

The market allowed users to speculate on when the United States would confirm the rescue of Air Force personnel who had been shot down. Moulton criticised the platform in a social media post, saying such activity treated human lives as a subject for betting.

Company Response And Policy Enforcement

Polymarket said it removed the market immediately after identifying it did not meet its internal standards. The company added that it is reviewing how the listing was approved and published.

The platform has previously hosted high-volume trading on geopolitical events, including contracts linked to military actions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Political Reaction And Broader Concerns

Moulton described the market as a “dystopian death market” and noted that Donald Trump Jr. is an investor in the platform. He also said he has prohibited his staff from participating in prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi.

The criticism highlights ongoing concerns about the scope and ethical boundaries of prediction markets, particularly when contracts involve active conflicts or humanitarian situations.

Context Of The Incident

The controversy occurred during an active military situation. Donald Trump later announced that a second service member involved in the incident had been rescued.

The incident has drawn attention to how prediction platforms moderate content tied to real-world events and the potential for rapid user engagement around sensitive topics.

Featured image credits: BettorEdge

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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