Microsoft Copilot Terms Warn Users Against Reliance As AI Firms Maintain Disclaimers

Microsoft has drawn attention for language in its Copilot terms of service warning users not to rely on the AI assistant for important advice, as similar disclaimers remain common across major AI providers.

The terms, last updated in October 2025, state that Microsoft Copilot is “for entertainment purposes only” and may produce incorrect or unintended results. The company advises users to treat outputs cautiously and use the tool at their own risk.

Company Response And Planned Update

A Microsoft spokesperson told PCMag that the wording reflects older language and will be revised. The company said the disclaimer does not align with how Copilot is currently positioned, particularly as it expands adoption among enterprise customers.

The update is expected to adjust how the product’s capabilities and intended use are described in official documentation.

Industry Wide Use Of AI Disclaimers

Other AI providers maintain similar warnings. OpenAI advises users not to treat outputs as a sole source of factual information, while xAI cautions that responses should not be assumed to be accurate or definitive.

These disclaimers are intended to address limitations in AI systems, which can generate incorrect or misleading information despite improvements in performance.

Ongoing Debate Over Reliability

The presence of such warnings reflects ongoing discussions about the reliability of AI tools as they are integrated into professional and consumer use cases. Companies continue to balance promoting functionality with acknowledging potential risks in automated outputs.

Featured image credits: Gitbit

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