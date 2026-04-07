Friendship Apps Gain Traction As Users Seek Platonic Connections And Local Communities

A growing number of friendship-focused apps are gaining users as people look for new ways to build platonic relationships, with developers responding to rising concerns around loneliness and social isolation.

The trend follows a 2023 warning from the U.S. Surgeon General, who described loneliness as a public health issue. Remote workers and younger adults are among those turning to digital platforms to form social connections based on shared interests.

Rising Demand And Market Growth

Data from Appfigures shows that more than a dozen locally focused friendship apps have generated around $16 million in U.S. consumer spending so far in 2025, alongside approximately 4.3 million downloads.

These platforms aim to remove friction from meeting new people by making intentions explicit. Unlike traditional social settings, users know others are seeking friendship rather than romantic relationships.

Emerging Platforms And Features

Several apps are experimenting with different approaches to fostering connections:

222 pairs users into small groups for in-person events after a personality-based vetting process. It charges a $22.22 fee per event or subscription.

Clyx focuses on event discovery by integrating data from platforms like Ticketmaster and TikTok, allowing users to coordinate attendance with friends.

Les Amís targets women and LGBTQ+ users, using AI to match participants and organise local meetups across European and U.S. cities.

Pie uses personality quizzes to group users into small event-based gatherings, with pre-event chats built into the platform.

Timeleft arranges weekly dinners among strangers, with structured formats to encourage conversation.

Newer entrants such as Washed Up and Mmotion focus on connecting users attending the same events or exploring nearby venues.

Established Platforms And Expanding Features

Longer-standing platforms are also adapting. Meetup continues to support group-based activities across interests, while Bumble expanded its friendship feature into a standalone app, Bumble BFF, with a redesign emphasising group meetups.

Apps are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence for matching and recommendations, though some limit its use to preserve user authenticity.

Targeted Communities And Use Cases

Some platforms cater to specific demographics. Wyzr Friends targets users over 40, while Synchrony focuses on neurodivergent adults, offering features such as identity verification and AI-assisted communication tools.

These specialised approaches aim to create environments tailored to different social needs and comfort levels.

Shift Toward Offline Interaction

Many apps emphasise in-person interaction as a core feature, organising events such as dinners, hobby groups, and social gatherings. This reflects a broader shift toward combining digital discovery with offline engagement.

Developers position these platforms as structured alternatives to informal socialising, offering curated environments where users can connect with others who share similar goals.

Featured image credits: Asen Marketing

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