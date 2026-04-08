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Fighter Law Strengthens Central Florida Victim Advocacy Through Aggressive Litigation for Stalking Injunctions and Restraining Orders

ByEthan Lin

Apr 8, 2026

CDC reports that 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men have been stalked at some point in their lives. These numbers show how important victim advocacy has become. Florida’s legal system continues to adapt as digital harassment and stalking cases rise across the state. Victims of repeat violence often face complex hurdles when seeking court-ordered safety. Fighter Law provides the experienced representation needed to secure stalking injunctions and restraining orders.

Managing partners Jessica Travis and Thomas Fighter bring decades of courtroom experience to every case. Both are board-certified trial lawyers. Such a distinction is held by only a small percentage of Florida attorneys. High levels of expertise allow the firm to handle sensitive injunctions with a focus on winning and long-term security.

Proving a need for a restraining order often comes down to the quality of the evidence. Florida judges require clear proof before they sign a permanent order of protection. The legal team at Fighter Law helps clients organize every detail of their experience. They look for digital footprints, such as social media posts or repeated phone calls. Such records often reveal a clear pattern of behavior to the judge. Many victims don’t know which pieces of evidence are most important in a trial. Getting legal guidance helps to filter out the unclear information and focus on the facts.

Fighter Law’s legal team understands the emotional impact of legal battles. Victims often feel scared or alone when facing a person who has hurt them. Having a board-certified lawyer by their side gives them the confidence to speak up in court. The lawyers treat every client like family and work to enhance safety. They also stay up to date with the law to provide the best advice.

With Fighter Law, clients understand how to enforce an order if the other person breaks the rules. The legal team also educates them on how a restraining order affects other parts of their lives, like child custody or living situations. It offers clear answers, making the complex legal path feel manageable. The ongoing support allows victims to regain control over their lives. Every client receives a strategy built for their specific needs and safety goals.

As Fighter Law expands into Sanford and Kissimmee, more people will be able to access advocacy services. Having multiple offices makes it easier for clients to meet with a lawyer. Each satellite location offers the same high level of care and skill found at the main office.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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