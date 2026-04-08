MFPA Financial Planning Announces Revolutionary Retirement Planning Framework for Veterans

A New Approach to Retirement for Veterans: Revolutionary Retirement for Veterans™

Retirement planning is often seen through the lens of financial management—spreadsheets, savings targets, and investment portfolios. But what if the true key to a fulfilling retirement lies beyond money? MFPA Financial Planning, led by Pete Bosse, PhD, MBA, CFP® Professional, and retired U.S. Army Major General, has introduced a new approach to retirement planning for veterans, offering a comprehensive framework that focuses on purpose, resilience, and a well-rounded vision of life after service.

Health and Time: The Cornerstones of Retirement

Pete Bosse’s philosophy on retirement is clear: health and time are more important than money. A veteran himself, Pete has seen firsthand how life transitions affect the mind, body, and spirit. His framework encourages individuals to focus on what truly matters in retirement—staying healthy and making intentional decisions about how to spend one’s time.

“Retirement is about aligning your life with your mission, values, and purpose,” said Pete Bosse. “It’s not just about how much you have in the bank; it’s about living with clarity, confidence, and resilience.”

This new perspective on retirement empowers veterans and others facing life transitions to build a retirement that not only ensures financial security but also enhances personal well-being, relationships, and overall life satisfaction.

A Mission-Driven Retirement Strategy: Mission First, People Always

MFPA Financial Planning’s unique approach, Mission First, People Always, reflects Pete Bosse’s background as a military leader and a financial planning expert. By combining principles learned during his 40 years of military service with his extensive financial planning knowledge, Pete has created a retirement planning strategy that goes beyond typical financial management.

This approach is centered on helping individuals define their retirement mission. Pete’s Revolutionary Retirement for Veterans™ framework offers veterans and others a practical roadmap for retiring with a clear sense of purpose, not just a financial plan.

“Veterans have served their country with distinction, but often they’re not prepared for what comes next,” added Bosse. “By helping them design a retirement that aligns with their core values, we can give them the tools to transition with purpose.”

Why Veterans Need a Purposeful Retirement Plan

Unlike traditional retirement models, Pete’s approach encourages veterans to identify what they want to do with their time in retirement. This includes reflecting on their values, considering health goals, and crafting a retirement lifestyle that resonates with their needs and desires.

Drawing from his own experiences, Pete recognizes the importance of strategic planning. “Retirement isn’t an event; it’s a transition. I’ve seen too many people retire without a clear direction, and it leads to confusion and dissatisfaction,” said Bosse. “When veterans and individuals can plan their retirement around a mission, it creates clarity and strengthens their ability to navigate challenges.”

The Comprehensive Model: Do-It-Yourself, Do-It-With-Me, and Do-It-For-Me

MFPA Financial Planning offers a unique model for clients, catering to different levels of involvement in the retirement planning process. Pete’s framework incorporates three main categories of service:

Do-It-Yourself Products – Empowering individuals to take charge of their own planning. Do-It-With-Me Products – Offering personalized guidance throughout the planning process. Do-It-For-Me Products – A fully managed service for those who prefer a hands-off approach.

This flexibility ensures that clients receive the level of support they need, whether they want to build their plan independently, with expert assistance, or have all the planning managed for them.

Award Recognition: MFPA Financial Planning Named Best CFP® Professional for Veterans in the U.S. of 2026

MFPA Financial Planning has been recognized as the Best CFP® Professional for Veterans in the United States of 2026 by Best of Best Review, underscoring the firm’s distinct approach to retirement planning that prioritizes purpose, resilience, and holistic well-being. The award highlights MFPA’s innovative Revolutionary Retirement for Veterans™ framework, its fiduciary commitment to client-first planning, and its specialized focus on serving veterans navigating life transitions.

About MFPA Financial Planning

MFPA Financial Planning, founded by Pete Bosse, PhD, MBA, CFP®, focuses on creating purposeful retirement strategies, particularly for veterans and those approaching major life transitions. Pete brings together nearly 40 years of military service and senior corporate leadership experience to offer a comprehensive retirement planning framework grounded in real-world leadership and financial expertise. Unlike other CFP firms that manage client investments to make money, MFPA focuses solely on financial planning and encourages clients to use whoever they prefer for investment management. MFPA is a fiduciary firm, acting as clients’ trusted advisor, working 100% for their best interests. The only thing the firm sells is a retirement/financial planning service. The company’s mission is to help individuals design a retirement that’s fulfilling, resilient, and aligned with their life’s values.

Through the creation of the Revolutionary Retirement for Veterans™ framework, MFPA Financial Planning provides an innovative solution to those seeking not just financial security but also meaning, purpose, and a sense of accomplishment in their retirement years.

Media Contact

Pete Bosse

MFPA Financial Planning

Founder & CFP®

Email: pete@mfpafp.com

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