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How New Era Print Solutions Is Helping Businesses With Specialty Finishing Treatments for Printed Products

ByEthan Lin

Apr 8, 2026

According to WordStream, 90% of internet users will see a Google Ad during their online experience. While digital marketing is extremely effective in the modern world, many users experience ad fatigue since they’re constantly served ads throughout the day.

As a result, businesses must explore other avenues to attract clients or risk wasted ad spend. For many, they’re returning to traditional print advertising, such as flyers, brochures, and business cards. These are physical forms of ads that can grab attention better, and they give potential clients something tangible to hold onto, leading to better brand recall.

Print advertising also gives companies the opportunity to make the best first impression, and this can lead to increased sales in the future. This is possible with high-quality products, such as those from New Era Print Solutions.

This Canadian-owned company has the best printing services Toronto has to offer. It has been in business since 2004 and has won awards for its services. Over 6,500 Canadian businesses have relied on New Era Print Solutions to not only print marketing materials, but also design and market for them.

New Era Print Solutions is known for its quality printed products and creative graphic designs. For clients’ convenience, there are also over 75 free business card designs.

Print services include both digital and offset printing, for short and long runs, along with full bindery and print finishing capabilities. These services are applied across a wide range of products, including business cards, flyers, brochures, labels, presentation folders, magazines, catalogues, business stationery, carton packaging, sign boards, and more.

In addition, the company offers a range of specialty finishing treatments designed to elevate the visual and tactile impact of printed materials. These include traditional hot foil stamping, embossing, custom shape die-cutting, and OPP laminations, along with newly introduced capabilities such as raised spot UV and raised foil. These advanced finishes add texture and dimension, making them ideal for enhancing logos, highlighting key elements, and creating a more premium, memorable presentation.

What sets the business apart is its fully in-house production, operated out of its Mississauga facility and powered by state-of-the-art equipment. This integrated approach ensures reliable turnaround times and consistent quality across every project.

Essential print products such as business cards, postcards, and flyers can be produced the same day for pickup by 5:00 pm EST when orders are placed online with print-ready files by 1:00 pm EST, or shipped the following day anywhere in Canada. By maintaining complete control over the production process, the company delivers a higher level of precision and consistency.

Brands looking to strengthen both their print and digital presence can also leverage the company’s graphic design expertise, whether launching a new brand or maintaining consistency for an established one. The team helps develop a clear brand vision or ensure existing styles remain cohesive across all touchpoints.

With a deep understanding of print production, designs are created with real-world application in mind, ensuring they translate effectively, stay within client production budgets, and achieve the intended finish. Supporting services include website development, along with digital initiatives such as lead generation, search engine optimization SEO, and social media marketing, enabling a well-rounded, multi-channel approach.

Clients can have confidence in New Era Print Solutions’ commitment to quality and service, with every project handled with precision, care, and attention to detail. Clients also have direct access to knowledgeable team members for real-time support and consultation, ensuring informed decisions and a smooth experience from concept through to final production. This hands-on approach provides clarity, reliability, and peace of mind at every stage.

New Era Print Solutions is currently located in a new and convenient location at 2-6325 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON, L5T 2E5. Not only can interested parties contact the company by visiting the physical location, but they can also phone (905.564.0442) or email (info@neps.ca).

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

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