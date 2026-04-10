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XpressWire Named “Best Press Release Distribution Service” by Global 100

ByEthan Lin

Apr 10, 2026

XpressWire has been awarded the title of “Best Press Release Distribution Service” by the Global 100, a prestigious annual program that recognizes leading companies and executives for excellence and innovation in their respective industries.

The Global 100 award highlights XpressWire’s consistent performance in delivering effective press release distribution to businesses worldwide. The recognition underscores the company’s ability to connect brands with major news outlets, journalists, and search engines while providing measurable results through detailed analytics.

XpressWire offers global reach combined with accessible pricing, enabling both startups and established corporations to distribute their news efficiently. The platform provides comprehensive tracking tools that allow clients to monitor where their releases are published and evaluate performance metrics.

“We are incredibly honored by this recognition from Global 100,” said the XpressWire team. “Our goal has always been to empower businesses to tell their stories to the world. This award motivates us to continue innovating and delivering high-quality service to our clients.”

Businesses interested in XpressWire’s services can visit XpressWire.net for more information.

About XpressWire

XpressWire is a press release distribution platform dedicated to helping brands and organizations amplify their news through targeted global media networks. The company focuses on providing affordable, high-impact distribution services supported by advanced reporting and analytics.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

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