XpressWire Named “Best Press Release Distribution Service” by Global 100

XpressWire has been awarded the title of “Best Press Release Distribution Service” by the Global 100, a prestigious annual program that recognizes leading companies and executives for excellence and innovation in their respective industries.

The Global 100 award highlights XpressWire’s consistent performance in delivering effective press release distribution to businesses worldwide. The recognition underscores the company’s ability to connect brands with major news outlets, journalists, and search engines while providing measurable results through detailed analytics.

XpressWire offers global reach combined with accessible pricing, enabling both startups and established corporations to distribute their news efficiently. The platform provides comprehensive tracking tools that allow clients to monitor where their releases are published and evaluate performance metrics.

“We are incredibly honored by this recognition from Global 100,” said the XpressWire team. “Our goal has always been to empower businesses to tell their stories to the world. This award motivates us to continue innovating and delivering high-quality service to our clients.”

Businesses interested in XpressWire’s services can visit XpressWire.net for more information.

About XpressWire



XpressWire is a press release distribution platform dedicated to helping brands and organizations amplify their news through targeted global media networks. The company focuses on providing affordable, high-impact distribution services supported by advanced reporting and analytics.

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