Payoro Successfully Registered with the Bank of Canada under the Retail Payment Activities Act

Payoro Finance Ltd ., a Canada-based financial technology company, today announced that it has been successfully registered with the Bank of Canada under the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA). The company is already regulated as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

The RPAA is Canada’s federal framework for the oversight of retail payment service providers. Payoro Finance’s registration formalizes the company’s status as a regulated payment service provider within Canada’s financial system.

“This registration is an important step in strengthening Payoro’s regulatory foundation,” said Eugenio Corell, Chief Executive Officer of Payoro Finance Ltd. “Operating as both a FINTRAC-regulated MSB and a registered entity under the RPAA reinforces our commitment to compliance, operational resilience, and long-term trust with partners and regulators.”

Corell added: “The RPAA framework provides clarity and structure for payment service providers in Canada. For Payoro, this enhances our ability to scale responsibly, strengthen our banking relationships, and continue building infrastructure that connects traditional finance with digital asset ecosystems.”

Registration under the RPAA enables Payoro Finance Ltd. to operate within a clear regulatory perimeter defined by the Bank of Canada. It also requires the company to implement robust internal controls, including risk management frameworks, incident reporting processes, and safeguards for client funds. These measures are designed to improve the overall safety and reliability of retail payment services in Canada.

Payoro Finance Ltd. provides a unified payment infrastructure designed to bridge fiat and digital assets through a single API. The platform enables global payouts across multiple rails, including bank transfers, card networks, and cryptocurrency, with intelligent routing to optimize cost, speed, and acceptance rates.

The company’s core products include Payoro Connect, offering users globally enabled IBAN bank accounts, in addition to integrated crypto and remittance products.

Together, these solutions allow merchants to execute cross-border payouts across more than 200 countries through a single integration, reducing friction, delays, and failed transactions.

With its dual regulatory positioning as a FINTRAC MSB and a registered payment service provider under the RPAA, Payoro Finance Ltd. continues to expand its role as a premiere infrastructure provider for digital-first industries.