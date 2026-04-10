Pro Legal Serve Breaks Down Process Serving in Florida Following Recent Rule Changes

Pro Legal Serve , a licensed Florida process serving company, has released guidance for law firms and legal professionals navigating Florida’s updated process serving regulations, following changes instituted in 2023 and 2025. Pro Legal Serve is stepping forward to help law firms, paralegals, and everyday Floridians understand what’s changed and what’s now at stake.

According to Gregg Alper and Chelsea Hanson, the co-founders of Pro Legal Serve, most people’s only reference for process serving is the movies featuring a dramatic handoff and the words “you’ve been served.” However, process serving in reality involves licensed professionals, state-mandated rules, verified delivery, and consequences that can make or break a court case. Deceptive tactics, like impersonating delivery drivers, are not permitted. Florida also prohibits service of process on Sundays. It is the official delivery of legal documents such as a summons, complaint, or subpoena.

“Due process is a fundamental right,” said Gregg. “It is every person’s constitutional right to be notified that they are being sued before a court takes action against them. Our job as process servers is to make sure that notification happens correctly, and in a way that holds up in court.”

“Legal document delivery in Florida is a complex process and people are often surprised by how structured process serving actually is,” added Chelsea. “There are rules about when you can serve, where you can serve, who you can hand documents to, and how you have to document it.”

Florida updated its process serving statutes significantly in 2023 and again in 2025, tightening requirements for serving businesses, out-of-state defendants, and companies operating out of virtual offices. The updated rules draw a clear line around how legal document delivery in Florida must be conducted. Following these updates, law firms are increasingly moving away from relying solely on county sheriff’s offices for service and instead working with specialized, knowledgeable process servers. Moreover, with technology modernizing the industry, private process servers are differentiating themselves through real-time tracking, eFiling, and online portals, making the process more efficient.

Pro Legal Serve was founded to bring professionalism, speed, and accountability to process serving in Florida. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Pro Legal Serve covers clients in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties with nationwide reach through its 100+ process servers. The process server Florida offers service of process for subpoenas, summons, complaints, evictions, writs of garnishment, as well as skip tracing and investigative services for family law, personal injury, civil litigation, insurance defense, and general practice law firms. The firm also serves insurance companies.

Pro Legal Serve offers a 3-day average service time, with options for expedited service averaging 6 hours.

As a private, professional process serving company in Florida, Pro Legal Serve strives to reimagine process serving for Floridians. The firm offers a 3-day average service time, with options for expedited service averaging 6 hours. For more information, visit https://www.prolegalserve.com/ .